Genshin Impact 2.8 Spiral Abyss enemy nerfed to have less HP

According to Uncle Bao, the Ruin Serpent found in Genshin Impact 2.8's Spiral Abyss now has 20% less HP than what was initially leaked. This means:

Old leaked Ruin Serpent: 2,218,401 HP

New leaked Ruin Serpent: Approximately 1,770,000 HP

The Ruin Serpent is a boss that already spends a good amount of time burrowing underground, so it was already going to be a hassle for some players to get three stars on this half. It is worth noting that preliminary Spiral Abyss leaks often differ from what players get in the final version, so players shouldn't be surprised by this change.

Genshin Impact 2.8 Spiral Abyss leak: Ruin Serpent now has less HP

Uncle Bao has some credibility as a leaker, so there is a good chance that the Ruin Serpent does indeed have 20% less than what was initially leaked. Travelers who followed the initial leak should remember that this boss would be fought in Genshin Impact 2.8's Spiral Abyss.

More specifically, it would've been fought on Floor 12, Chamber 3's second half. It was the only enemy listed in that section in the leaked enemy lineups, as evident by the leak shown below.

It is unknown if other enemy lineups will have their HP adjusted in Genshin Impact 2.8's Spiral Abyss. Travelers should know that the Lumenstone Adjuvant is not currently usable in the Spiral Abyss. The previous leak also mentions that there are no Oozing Concretions, although that also implies that players won't be able to paralyze it as usual.

In the meantime, they can still practice against its other attacks by fighting in the underground section of The Chasm. Doing so requires them to complete Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering. Still, it will give them an idea of how often the boss digs underground, which means that most characters won't be able to attack it at that time.

The above Blessings might help some Travelers try to beat the Ruin Serpent efficiently in Genshin Impact 2.8. Floor 12 currently has no floor-wide buff leaked, so these Blessings are the best that they'll get. It's worth noting that Yae Miko's totems can hit the boss when it's underground, which is another useful tip to keep in mind.

The Ruin Serpent is an infamously unpopular boss enemy, so it having its HP lowered is a boon for some parts of the playerbase. Of course, it might not be enough for everybody to get the maximum number of stars, given the infamy of the boss.

