Genshin Impact 2.8 Spiral Abyss: New enemy lineup, HP, and blessings revealed

A reliable leaker has leaked all of the essential details that Travelers need to know about Genshin Impact 2.8's Spiral Abyss. Like with any other leak-related content, everything is subject to change (such as particular enemy lineups and numbers). That said, it is worth looking at the preliminary leaks and seeing what miHoYo apparently has in store for players in this update.

These leaks include:

Enemy lineups

Their HP

Floor buffs

Blessings

These leaks do not include specific numbers regarding how many enemies there are.

Genshin Impact 2.8 Spiral Abyss leaks: Enemy lineups, HP, and blessings

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.8 Beta] Spiral Abyss Infographics



Enemy numbers will likely be added at a later point aswell as the extra notes that are usually present.



Check replies for F12 [2.8 Beta] Spiral Abyss InfographicsEnemy numbers will likely be added at a later point aswell as the extra notes that are usually present.Check replies for F12 https://t.co/cnlA9H3v00

Here is a quick summary of Floor 11, Chamber 1, First Half:

Ice Shield Wall Mitachurl (130,309 HP)

Cryo Specter (109,110 HP)

Hydro Specter (109,110 HP)

Large Cryo Slime (86,873 HP)

Small Cryo Slime (34,749 HP)

The second half of Floor 11, Chamber 1, has Treasure Hoarders of the following types:

Gravedigger (86,873 HP)

Seaman (86,873 HP)

Pugilist (86,873 HP)

Crusher (86,873 HP)

Pyro Potioneer (69,498 HP)

Hydro Potioneer (69,498 HP)

Electro Potioneer (69,498 HP)

Cryo Potionner (69,498 HP)

Floor 11, Chamber 2's First Half has:

Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling (296,802 HP)

Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling (296,802 HP)

Cryo Specter (118,721 HP)

Electro Specter (118,721 HP)

Hydro Specter (118,721 HP)

Floor 11, Chamber 2's Second Half has:

Fatui Pyro Agent (243,541 HP)

Fatui Electro Cicin Mage (243,541 HP)

Fatui Cyro Cicin Mage (243,541 HP)

Cryogunner Legionnaire (194,833 HP)

Hydrogunner Legionnaire (146,125 HP)

Pyroslinger Bracer (146,125 HP)

Floor 11, Chamber 3's First Half has:

Thunder Manifestation (1,116,004 HP)

Floor 11, Chamber 3's Second Half has:

Cryo Abyss Mage (102,284 HP)

Hydro Abyss Mage (102,284 HP)

Electro Abyss Mage (102,284 HP)

In Genshin Impact 2.8, Floor 11 of the Spiral Abyss will give all party members a 75% Pyro DMG Bonus.

Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss is a little simpler in Genshin Impact 2.8. Floor 12. Chamber 1's First Half consists of:

Frostarm Lawachurl (624,349 HP)

Ice Shield Wall Mitachurl (208,116 HP)

Cryo Samachurl (69,372 HP)

Pyro Hilichurl Shooter (55,498 HP)

Cyro Hilichurl Shooter (55,498 HP)

Electro Hilichurl Shooter (55,498 HP)

Ice Shield Hilichurl (69,372 HP)

On Floor 12, Chamber 1's Second Half has:

Kairagi: Dancing Thunder (863,145 HP)

Kairagi: Fiery Might (545,144 HP)

Nobushi: Jintouban (227,143 HP)

Nobushi: Hitsukeban (636,001 HP)

Nobushi: Kikouban (227,143 HP)

Floor 12, Chamber 2's First Half includes:

Cryo Hypostasis (536,519 HP)

Floor 12, Chamber 2's Second Half includes:

Ruin Cruiser (386,254 HP)

Ruin Scout (540,756 HP)

Floor 12, Chamber 3's First Half has:

Fatui Cryo Cicin Mage (459,564 HP)

Cryogunner Legionnaire (367,651 HP)

Floor 12, Chamber 3's Second Half has:

Ruin Serpent (2,218,401 HP)

In Genshin Impact 2.8, Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss has no apparent buff.

Genshin Impact 2.8 Spiral Abyss Blessings

To summarize, the three blessings of Genshin Impact 2.8's Spiral Abyss will include the following:

You get 1 Fortitude stack every 2 seconds (up to three stacks). They increase ATK by 20%, and having three of them makes your Charged Attacks do shockwaves.

Triggering Swirl decreases an enemy's DEF by 12% for ten seconds up to three stacks.

12% buff to Normal, Charged and Plunging Attacks up to four stacks.

This is everything Travelers need to know about the upcoming update's enemy lineups, buffs, and blessings. Keep in mind that there is a new blessing every 15 days.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think the Spiral Abyss will be easy to beat? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman