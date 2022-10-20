Genshin Impact 3.3 might reveal new artifact sets, based on new speculation

A popular piece of information floating around online is that Genshin Impact 3.3. might reveal two new artifact sets. The full details of those two artifact sets haven't been fully disclosed, but there is enough information out there to interest readers seeking to find out more.

It is vital to mention that the information on this topic comes from a leaker speculating about two new artifact sets. The information here isn't a leak per se, but it's still a hot topic in the Genshin Impact leaking community.

Current information on the rumored Genshin Impact 3.3. artifact sets

The following tweet from @Pluslesub is what began the discussion:

The translation of the above tweet essentially states:

HP%

Elemental Reaction related

Keep in mind that this is only speculation from a leaker, and it's far too early to tell at the moment whether it's true or false.

Readers should note that the last artifact sets came out in Version 3.0. New artifact sets tend to arrive every three version updates. Thus, it's logical to assume that Travelers will get two new ones in Genshin Impact 3.3.

However, there isn't anything particularly known about their 2-piece and 4-piece effects. Until more news and leaks arrive, there isn't much else to state about the upcoming artifact sets. That said, there is still other content to look forward to in this update.

What else is expected in Genshin Impact 3.3?

There are two things that HoYoverse has confirmed about Genshin Impact 3.3:

Its release date is December 7, 2022

Genius Invokation TCG

The above YouTube video shows a preview of the Genius Invokation TCG game mode that will debut in the update. It's a very brief clip, but it highlights the important parts, such as how players can take on both NPCs and other players.

This game mode is intended to be "light and casual." All cards are obtainable through gameplay, so players don't have to worry about buying them online.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

In future Versions 3.0 – 3.2, the version duration will be adjusted to 5 weeks.



More Details & Dates >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/83…



This old tweet confirmed the release date for this update by stating the following in the HoYoLAB hyperlink:

This old tweet confirmed the release date for this update by stating the following in the HoYoLAB hyperlink:

"Version 3.3 - expected to be updated on December 7, 2022"

It is worth noting that this version update is the final one with a release date announced by HoYoverse. Versions 3.4 onward had no confirmed release dates at the time this article was written.

Other Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks

The most notable leak to consider is that Scaramouche will be playable in Genshin Impact 3.3. Current leaks point to him being a 5-star Anemo Catalyst, but those details are subject to change. Similarly, there are also leaks of a 4-star Anemo Bow user named Faruzan, who will be playable in this update as well.

There isn't any specific information about these banners. The applications for the 3.3 beta have already closed, and players can expect more substantial information in the upcoming weeks. The new rumored artifacts should also show up in the beta. Travelers will have to make do with vague leaks and speculation until that happens.

