Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks: Sumeru event rewards, free character, and more

Some players might be curious to know what the current Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks reveal about the upcoming Sumeru event. Honey Hunter, a website that offers information about the title, already has datamines for it. That means players can view the rewards for the Sumeru event long before HoYoverse officially reveals them.

It is worth mentioning that everything presented in this article is subject to change. That said, past leaks of this nature have turned out to be accurate, so it wouldn't be unheard of if something similar happened with the recent ones. The official name for the upcoming has not been leaked yet, so players don't have anything specific to call it apart from the "Sumeru event."

Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks reveal information about the Sumeru event (Rewards, free character, and more)

There are six parts of the Sumeru event in Genshin Impact 3.6:

Gathering of Stars Project Connectivity Antiquity Hunt In Truth's Steps Concocted Reaction Mimetic Replication

This article won't include any major spoilers for the update's storyline, but it will name the characters leaked to be in the Sumeru event. Here is a list of entities rumored to appear in it:

Alhaitham

Candace

Collei

Cyno

Dehya

Dori

Faruzan

Layla

Kaveh

Nilou

Tighnari

Wanderer

No foreigners apart from Wanderer are expected to be associated with the event. Nahida is noticeably absent from this leaked list, although she will have a Story Quest in this update.

Rewards for this Genshin Impact 3.6 event

These are the leaked rewards (Image via Honey Hunter)

Here is a summary of the known rewards scattered across the six main parts of the upcoming event:

820 Primogems

1x Crown of Insight

Six different Furnishing recipes

Four new Furnitures

6x Prithiva Topaz Fragment

6x Agnidus Agate Fragment

6x Varunada Lazurite Fragment

6x Nagadus Emerald Fragment

6x Vajrada Amethyst Fragment

6x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment

6x Shivada Jade Fragment

26x Guide to Admonition

26x Guide to Ingenuity

26x Guide to Praxis

790,000 Mora

18x Mystic Enhancement Ore

39x Hero's Wit

28x Adventurer's Experience

These rewards are obtainable by getting 1,500 Festive Fever and completing all six portions of the Sumeru Event. There is also one more important reward to discuss in the upcoming Version Update.

Free character in Genshin Impact 3.6

The main reward that might interest some players is the free Candace, who will become available during this Genshin Impact 3.6 Sumeru event. It is currently unknown how players will obtain her, apart from just participating in the upcoming content.

Candace is a four-star Hydro Polearm user who originally debuted in Version 3.1. Some players might not have her yet, making this reward quite valuable to them. She's not meta, but certain gamers will find her shield and Hydro Infusion to be fun to play with in Genshin Impact 3.6.

Other Genshin Impact 3.6 events

The above tweet shows other events that Travelers can look forward to in the upcoming Version Update. Here is a list of the menu screens shown in the above clip:

The Recollector's Path

Fulminating Sandstorm

Hangout Events: Series IX

Sandgaol

Cleansing of Sin

Most of the content discussed above has been heavily leaked on Honey Hunter for those curious to know. Travelers will learn more about all this new content in the upcoming weeks as more leaks arrive.

