Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks: Sumeru event rewards, free character, and more

Some players might be curious to know what the current Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks reveal about the upcoming Sumeru event. Honey Hunter, a website that offers information about the title, already has datamines for it. That means players can view the rewards for the Sumeru event long before HoYoverse officially reveals them.
It is worth mentioning that everything presented in this article is subject to change. That said, past leaks of this nature have turned out to be accurate, so it wouldn't be unheard of if something similar happened with the recent ones. The official name for the upcoming has not been leaked yet, so players don't have anything specific to call it apart from the "Sumeru event."
Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks reveal information about the Sumeru event (Rewards, free character, and more)
There are six parts of the Sumeru event in Genshin Impact 3.6:
- Gathering of Stars
- Project Connectivity
- Antiquity Hunt
- In Truth's Steps
- Concocted Reaction
- Mimetic Replication
This article won't include any major spoilers for the update's storyline, but it will name the characters leaked to be in the Sumeru event. Here is a list of entities rumored to appear in it:
- Alhaitham
- Candace
- Collei
- Cyno
- Dehya
- Dori
- Faruzan
- Layla
- Kaveh
- Nilou
- Tighnari
- Wanderer
No foreigners apart from Wanderer are expected to be associated with the event. Nahida is noticeably absent from this leaked list, although she will have a Story Quest in this update.
Rewards for this Genshin Impact 3.6 event
Here is a summary of the known rewards scattered across the six main parts of the upcoming event:
- 820 Primogems
- 1x Crown of Insight
- Six different Furnishing recipes
- Four new Furnitures
- 6x Prithiva Topaz Fragment
- 6x Agnidus Agate Fragment
- 6x Varunada Lazurite Fragment
- 6x Nagadus Emerald Fragment
- 6x Vajrada Amethyst Fragment
- 6x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment
- 6x Shivada Jade Fragment
- 26x Guide to Admonition
- 26x Guide to Ingenuity
- 26x Guide to Praxis
- 790,000 Mora
- 18x Mystic Enhancement Ore
- 39x Hero's Wit
- 28x Adventurer's Experience
These rewards are obtainable by getting 1,500 Festive Fever and completing all six portions of the Sumeru Event. There is also one more important reward to discuss in the upcoming Version Update.
Free character in Genshin Impact 3.6
The main reward that might interest some players is the free Candace, who will become available during this Genshin Impact 3.6 Sumeru event. It is currently unknown how players will obtain her, apart from just participating in the upcoming content.
Candace is a four-star Hydro Polearm user who originally debuted in Version 3.1. Some players might not have her yet, making this reward quite valuable to them. She's not meta, but certain gamers will find her shield and Hydro Infusion to be fun to play with in Genshin Impact 3.6.
Other Genshin Impact 3.6 events
The above tweet shows other events that Travelers can look forward to in the upcoming Version Update. Here is a list of the menu screens shown in the above clip:
- The Recollector's Path
- Fulminating Sandstorm
- Hangout Events: Series IX
- Sandgaol
- Cleansing of Sin
Most of the content discussed above has been heavily leaked on Honey Hunter for those curious to know. Travelers will learn more about all this new content in the upcoming weeks as more leaks arrive.
