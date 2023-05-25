Genshin Impact 3.8 Battle Pass Namecard and Spiral Abyss leaks

Genshin Impact officials have begun the 3.8 beta testing right after releasing their latest 3.7 updates. Along with testers, many leakers seem to have got their hands on the beta content and have started sharing it with the community. The recent leaks from different sources have uncovered the upcoming Spiral Abyss and Battle Pass Namecard in the version 3.8 update.

With the early information, players can start preparing themselves in advance to build the best characters or teams for the Spiral Abyss. Those who follow them must already know that these are pretty early leaks and will likely undergo minor changes until the Genshin Impact beta testing ends.

Genshin Impact 3.8: New leaks share about upcoming new Battle Pass Namecard and Spiral Abyss

Genshin Mains_Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains_



Who knows? Perhaps the phantasmal light that only exists on the other side of this transparent glass can ever so slightly brighten up the world on this one.



#原神 #Genshin 3.8 Travel Notes: Vivid IlluminationWho knows? Perhaps the phantasmal light that only exists on the other side of this transparent glass can ever so slightly brighten up the world on this one. 3.8 Travel Notes: Vivid IlluminationWho knows? Perhaps the phantasmal light that only exists on the other side of this transparent glass can ever so slightly brighten up the world on this one.#原神 #Genshin https://t.co/Bfs64nriDj

After the release of the Genshin Impact 3.7 update, the community seems to be swimming in leaks about the upcoming patches and their content. The latest ones from Mero have uncovered the new name card players can obtain after buying the 3.8 battle pass. It is called Travel Notes: Vivid Illumination and has the following description attached to it:

Who knows? Perhaps the phantasmal light that only exists on the other side of this transparent glass can ever so slightly brighten up the world on this one.

Currently, there is not enough information to find out who is the speaker of the above lines and what they are referring to. Hopefully, the future patches will bring some clarity.

Genshin Impact 3.8 Spiral Abyss enemy line-up leaked

The new Genshin Impact leaks circulating in the community also disclose the enemy line-up and blessing for the upcoming Spiral Abyss for the patch 3.8 updates. Here is a reported list that showcases the enemy line-up for Floor 12:

Chamber 1 (First Half)

Thundercraven Rifthound Whelp

Rockfond Rifthound Whelp

Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames

Thundercraven Rifthound Whelp

Rockfond Rifthound Whelp

Chamber 1 (Second Half)

Primal Construct: Repulsor

Primal Construct: Reshaper

Primal Construct: Prospector

Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap

Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap

Thunderhelm Lawachurl

Hydro Hilichurl Rogue

Chamber 2 (First Half)

Fatui Skirmisher - Pyroslinger Bracer

Eremite Desert Clearwater

Shadowy Husk: Defender

Shadowy Husk: Standard Bearer

Shadowy Husk: Line Breaker

Black Serpent Knight: Rockbreaker Ax

Chamber 2 (Second Half)

Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network

Chamber 3 (First Half)

Mirror Maiden

Eremite Scorching Loremaster

Eremite Linebreaker

Chamber 3 (Second Half)

Coral Defenders

Genshin Impact players can also check out the leaked tweet above to know more about the Spiral Abyss blessings. Here is a quick overview:

Phase I - Entering the field will increase damage dealt by normal, charged, and plunging attacks. Also increases movement speed.

Phase II - Losing or restoring HP will provide ATK buffs for ten seconds. A maximum of four stacks can be gained.

Phase III - Gain stacks by dealing consecutive physical or elemental damage to enemies using normal, charged, and plunging attacks. Possessing six stacks will unleash shockwaves that will deal True DMG to enemies.

Players can also find an enemy line-up for Floor 11 for 3.8 Spiral Abyss as well in the tweet above.

Poll : 0 votes