Genshin Impact 4.1 Neuvillette banner countdown and 4-star leaks

Neuvillette is an upcoming character in Genshin Impact. He will be added to the game in version 4.1, which will be released on September 27, 2023. Several leaks have recently surfaced online, hinting that he will be in the first phase of the upcoming update.

This means that Neuvillette's banner will be available as soon as version 4.1 is released. Luckily, the 4-star characters will be featured on his Event Wish has also been leaked.

Since many Genshin Impact players are looking forward to pulling for Neuvillette, this article will feature a universal countdown that will indicate the time left for his release. Travelers can also find out more about the featured 4-star units.

Countdown to Neuvillette's release banner in Genshin Impact 4.1

As mentioned earlier, according to several reliable leaks, Neuvillette is expected to be released in the first phase of Genshin Impact version 4.1. Assuming this information is correct, travelers can expect his banner to be available on September 27, 2023, at 11:00 am (UTC+8).

Here is a universal countdown indicating the time left until his debut banner:

On a related note, the above timer can also be used to check on the time left until Genshin Impact version 4.1 is released, since the first phase will begin as soon as the new update goes live.

Expected Phase I banner characters

Several recent leaks have claimed that Hu Tao will get her third rerun banner in the first phase of Genshin Impact 4.1 alongside Neuvillette. In addition, hxg_diluc and Full Stop Chan have leaked more info on the upcoming Event Wishes, sharing the names of all three 4-star units in this half.

Here is a complete list of characters that will be in the first phase:

Neuvillette (5-star Hydro - Catalyst)

(5-star Hydro - Catalyst) Hu Tao (5-star Pyro - Polearm)

(5-star Pyro - Polearm) Xingqiu (4-star Hydro - Sword)

(4-star Hydro - Sword) Fischl (4-star Electro - Bow)

(4-star Electro - Bow) Diona (4-star Cryo - Bow)

According to the leaks, Xingqiu, Diona, and Fischl will likely be featured on the Event Wishes for the entire duration of Phase I. All of them are amazing 4-star support and sub-DPS characters. That said, the banner info is yet to be officially confirmed by the developer, so it is subject to change.

The officials will conduct a Special Program for version 4.1 on September 15, 2023. During the livestream, they will reveal the official banner order for the 5-star units.