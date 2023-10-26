Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks suggest changes to Furina's sixth Constellation one more time in the beta

A new Genshin Impact 4.2 leak suggests that Furina's final Constellation (often called C6) will receive a few changes. Hutao Lover reposted the latest rumors on their Twitter account. Essentially, the Hydro Archon got some buffs to the HP scaling on her C6 in exchange for having the Hydro infusion effect trigger one time less than before.

Anything that is leaked is subject to change, meaning Furina's Constellations could be further adjusted in the future. These abilities have already changed a few times throughout the beta test, yet it should be getting finalized soon since her release date is expected to be November 8, 2023.

What has changed with Furina's sixth Constellation in Genshin Impact?

These are the supposed changes to the Hydro Archon's sixth Constellation (Image via Twitter)

Here is some context for what changed for Furina's sixth Constellation in Genshin Impact:

Hydro Infusion: Went from scaling off 15% of her Max HP to 18%

Went from scaling off 15% of her Max HP to 18% Pneuma Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks buff: Went from scaling off 20% of her Max HP to 25%

Went from scaling off 20% of her Max HP to 25% Number of times the effect can be triggered: Went from seven to six

A full copy of the sixth Constellation can be seen in the following Reddit embed.

In a nutshell, here is what the Hydro Archon's sixth Constellation does in Genshin Impact 4.2 onward (based on the latest leaks):

Requirement: After casting her Elemental Skill, she gets a buff called Center of Attention for ten seconds.

After casting her Elemental Skill, she gets a buff called Center of Attention for ten seconds. Center of Attention: That buff converts her Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks into Hydro DMG. This damage is increased by 18% of her Max HP. These attacks can cause an effect every 0.1 seconds, depending on her Arkhe alignment.

That buff converts her Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks into Hydro DMG. This damage is increased by 18% of her Max HP. These attacks can cause an effect every 0.1 seconds, depending on her Arkhe alignment. Ousia effect: Every second will heal all allies by 4% of her max HP, up to 2.5 seconds.

Every second will heal all allies by 4% of her max HP, up to 2.5 seconds. Pneuma effect: The Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks are further buffed by 25% of Furina's Max HP in Genshin Impact. This will also consume all allies' health by 1%.

The Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks are further buffed by 25% of Furina's Max HP in Genshin Impact. This will also consume all allies' health by 1%. Number of effects: Center of Attention can be triggered up to six times now.

Most players are unlikely to get C6 since that would require seven copies of the Hydro Archon, which would be out of reach for anybody but whales. Nonetheless, these changes are still relevant for some parts of the fanbase, especially when it comes to theorycrafting how effective this character will be in the metagame.

Furina release date

Based on leaks from hxg_diluc and Full Stop Chan, it appears that the Hydro Archon will be playable in the first phase of Genshin Impact 4.2. That update is supposed to launch around November 8, 2023, which means the first banners also debut by then.

Thus, players can pull Furina by November 8, 2023. That is also when Travelers can confirm the exact effect of her sixth Constellation since that ability should be finalized at that point.

More importantly, proper testing of her kit should become widespread by then, allowing players to know how good the Hydro Archon is in Genshin Impact. It will also be interesting to see how useful she will be in the Spiral Abyss and how that would translate in terms of usage rates.

