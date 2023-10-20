Genshin Impact 4.3 leaks describe potential Navia kit, team role, and more

Navia is an upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact who is expected to be released in the 4.3 version update. It is already known that she has Geo Vision and wields a Claymore as her weapon, thanks to in-game cutscenes and official trailers. That said, there are a lot of speculations about her potential kit, and two fairly popular leakers have shared a couple of interesting details about her gameplay and role in a team.

One of the sources claims that Navia is likely to be a sub-DPS at C0 but becomes a main DPS with higher Constellations. Meanwhile, another states that she is a main DPS regardless of her Constellation. This Genshin Impact article will cover Navia's potential kit leak in detail.

Note: The following information is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.3 leaks suggest Navia will likely be a main DPS unit

A fairly popular leaker called Uncle Chicken claims that Navia will supposedly be a sub-DPS entity at low Constellation, but her higher Constellations will allow her to be used as a main DPS character. They speculate that she relies on a Geo support unit in the party to provide her Crystalized shards.

Furthermore, it seems that she gets different buffs depending on the Elemental type of shards she consumes. The Genshin Impact leaker also suspects that Navia's damage scales on her ATK, and she can work with Bennett. Upon casting her Elemental Skill, she supposedly uses her umbrella as a gun and attacks her enemies while absorbing nearby Crystalized shards to receive buffs.

Interestingly, it appears that Navia can summon a cannon from her Burst to attack opponents. This also triggers a Crystalize reaction, and absorbing the shards increases her Burst duration. Meanwhile, as per Uncle Chicken, one of her low Constellations likely infuses her Normal Attack with Geo after using her Elemental Burst and other Constellations buff her.

Another leaker named Uncle ahq claims that Navia is a main DPS unit even at low Constellation. Although they agree that she has ATK scaling and can work effectively with Bennett as well as complement Furina's HP drain mechanics. Her best teams are speculated to be double Geo with Bennett or double Hydro.

In addition, the leaker speculates that Navia's Elemental Burst is similar to Ganyu and Ayato's, which summons a massive field to deal damage.

At the same time, Uncle ahq has also claimed that the Geo infusion in Navia's Normal Attack is expected to be in a higher Constellation, and players must wait for the Genshin Impact 4.3 beta for more accurate details.