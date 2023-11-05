Genshin Impact 4.4 Cloud Retainer leak hints at unique exploration ability

Cloud Retainer is a potential upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact. While HoYoverse is yet to confirm her availability, several reliable leakers have claimed that she will be released in version 4.4. Additionally, some of them have also shared details about her possible kit and abilities. It seems that the Adeptus might have a really good exploration ability that allows her to fly and reach very high locations.

Cloud Retainer's rumored skill might feel similar to Wanderer's Elemental Skill, but there are some differences that make the former's skill special. This Genshin Impact article will cover everything players need to know about the former's flying ability.

Genshin Impact leak suggests Cloud Retainer has a flying skill for exploration

According to a leak from Uncle Sheep, Cloud Retainer has an ability that lets her fly and is good for world exploration. This is similar to Wanderer's Elemental Skill, who is currently the only character in Genshin Impact with a flying skill. However, there are some notable differences between their abilities.

It is speculated that Cloud Retainer's flying speed is slightly slower than Wanderer's. However, the former can fly for a longer duration and higher than the latter.

Interestingly, version 4.4 is also expected to bring back the Lantern Rite Festival to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Liyue. In addition, there have been several leaks in the past few weeks suggesting that HoYoverse will likely release Chenyu Vale in this patch. This location is known to have many mountains and rivers.

Hence, Cloud Retainer's rumored exploration skill will be extremely useful for exploring the mountains of Chenyu Vale, Liyue.

For those who haven't been keeping up with the recent leaks, Cloud Retainer is hinted to be a support unit with a nice off-field utility. It is speculated that she can heal from her Elemental Skill and is also likely to be a good support for Xiao. She doesn't seem to have a Vision, but her element is expected to be Anemo and her weapon of choice seems to be Catalyst.

Furthermore, Cloud Retainer has high energy requirements, but she is expected to get her dedicated artifact set to solve this issue. Unfortunately, there's still some time until her potential release so there is not much information about her kit.

At any rate, Genshin Impact players are advised to take everything with a grain of salt since these are just based on leaks.