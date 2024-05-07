Genshin Impact 4.7 leaks claim nerf to Arlecchino's energy regeneration in the next version

A recent Genshin Impact 4.7 leak on Reddit by a reliable leaker, HomDGCat, has disclosed information about Arlecchino. This 5-star Pyro DPS character is rumored to receive a Nerf in the upcoming version 4.7 update. According to the leaks, this new nerf change will increase her particle generation cooldown from 0.5 seconds to 1.5 seconds.

This article will discuss details about the new Arlecchino Nerf mentioned in the Genshin Impact 4.7 leaks. We will also cover how this will affect her playstyle and team compositions.

Note: The information in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change until the release of the upcoming version 4.7 update. Readers are advised to take all the information with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact leaks: Version 4.7 will nerf Arlecchino's particle generation

The Reddit embed above showcases an upcoming Arlecchino nerf in the Genshin Impact 4.7 update. This information was leaked by HomDGCat, one of many popular leakers in the community. According to the above post, the 4.7 beta has increased Arlecchino's particle generation cooldown (CD) to 1.5 seconds in the game.

In the current version 4.6 update, her particle generation cooldown (CD) is only 0.5 seconds. The upcoming changes make Arlecchino, the first 5-star character to receive a Nerf after her official release in the game.

How does the upcoming Nerf affect Arlecchino?

Arlecchino havers don't need to worry too much about the nerf (Image via HoYoverse)

There are little to no changes as the upcoming nerf doesn't affect Arlecchino as much as the players might think. Usually, you would cast her skill, burst, and skill, in that order to obtain two sets of particle generation. Even with the new nerf in effect, you would obtain both sets of particle generation, due to her long elemental burst animation in Genshin Impact.

Casting her elemental skill twice is mechanically impossible, thus providing no major changes to Arlecchino's current playstyle.

Earlier, she didn't need any Energy Regeneration (ER%) since you only need her elemental burst when you need to heal Arlecchino. After the new nerf, you will have to make minor changes to your Arlecchino's artifact build to stack some ER% if you want to get her elemental burst and use them regularly in rotations.

Additionally, a higher cooldown would mean Arlecchino can no longer perform battery for many off-field characters (Xiangling, Thoma, etc.). Thus, most players will not even notice the new Arlecchino changes in the 4.7 update.

Stay tuned with Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact information and updates.