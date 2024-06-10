Genshin Impact 4.8 leaks show buffs to Emilie's signature weapon

Genshin Impact's upcoming 4.8 update will release Emilie and Lumidouce Elegy in the limited event wish banners. Lumidouce Elegy is an upcoming 5-star weapon and Emilie's signature polearm that is tailor-made to bring the most damage output out of her. Both the character and the weapon are being tested in the version 4.8 Beta test.

According to HomDGCat's fresh leaks, the signature weapon has received major changes, its passive effect description has been reworked, and Emilie's energy restoration in the passive has been buffed. In this article, we will cover all the new Genshin Impact leaks and highlight the changes made to Emilie's signature weapon.

Note: This article is based on version 4.8 Beta leaks and is subject to change. Reader's discretion is advised.

Genshin Impact 4.8 leaks: Emilie's signature weapon buffs and other changes

Emilie is an upcoming 5-star character scheduled to debut in Genshin Impact 4.8 banners. Her signature weapon, Lumidouce Elegy, will also be featured in the limited weapon banner. According to new leaks from HomDGCat, Emilie's signature polearm has recently gone through major changes that have increased its pull value.

Before we discuss the changes, let's take a look at its stats and effects that were leaked previously. A level 90 Lumidouce Elegy will provide the following stats in Genshin Impact:

Base ATK: 608

CRIT-Rate: 33.1%

The leaks suggest that the polearm's passive effect is known as Bright Dawn Overture and provides the following effects:

ATK increased by 15%/19%/23%/27%/31%. When the equipping character triggers Burning on an opponent, the DMG dealt is increased by 18%/23%/28%/33%/38% . This effect lasts for 8s, max 2 stacks. When 2 stacks are reached or when the duration of the 2nd stack is refreshed, restore 8/9/10/11/12 Energy. Energy can be restored this way once every 12s. The 2 aforementioned effects can be triggered even when the character is off-field.

According to HomGDCat's recent information, the passive effect description has been reworked. In the new iteration, its states the following:

When the equipping character triggers Burning on an opponent or deals Dendro DMG to Burning opponents, the DMG dealt is increased by 18%/ 23%/ 28%/ 33%/ 38%.

With this change, Emilie or the wielder is no longer forced to trigger Burning themselves. It also provides the polearm weapon more versatility in terms of users. Lumidouce Elegy's passive effect can restore a small amount of energy when you have two stacks or the duration of the 2nd stack is refreshed.

The Genshin Impact leaks suggest that developers have buffed the energy multipliers on the passive. At refinement rank 1, you will now restore 12/ 13/ 14/ 15/ 16 Energy, instead of 8/ 9/ 10/ 11/ 12 Energy.

Follow Sportskeeda Hub for more Genshin Impact leaks and updates.