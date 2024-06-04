Genshin Impact 4.8 map leaks: New region inspiration and environment rumors

The Genshin Impact community has received new leaks about the limited-time map arriving in the version 4.8 update. Those who follow leaks closely must already know that a summer event will be hosted in the near future before Natlan's launch. All the previous summer events have taken place on limited-time maps and players can expect the same to happen in the version 4.8 update.

Reliable source, Seele Leaks, has shared information about the upcoming limited-time map. Here is everything you need to know about the version 4.8 summer event map from the latest leaks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on early leaks about the 4.8 summer event's limited-time map. Everything mentioned is subject to change and readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 4.8 summer event map leaks and crumbs

Trending

The community has received new information from Seele Leaks about the upcoming Genshin Impact version 4.8 update. One of their leaks provides some insight into the summer event's map. The source has corrected one of their recent leaks about the map and claimed that the design will be based on a fairy-tale forest theme instead of a small island like Hawaii.

In addition, this forest-themed iteration is speculated to be larger than previous summer event maps. The rumors claim that there will be three massive regions to explore and will include tons of origami.

Expand Tweet

All of this aligns with the information shared by another reliable source, hxg_diluc, who disclosed the 4.8 summer event quest. With the event quest being related to fairy tales, it only makes sense that the limited map will also be based on the same concept.

More Genshin Impact 4.8 summer event leaks

Apart from the map leaks, hxg_diluc has unveiled other information about the upcoming Genshin Impact v4.8 summer event. It is speculated to be held by Hexenzirkel witch, but doesn't specify if it's Alice or someone else. The following characters are rumored to be involved in the summer event:

Durin

Kirara

Navia

Nilou

Scaramouche

Every summer event has released multiple character skins and Uncle R has claimed that version 4.8 will release skins for Albedo, Amber, and Sucrose in the upcoming summer event.

The developers are also rumored to test some gameplay mechanics such as dragon riding and many others currently unknown. While speculation suggests these mechanics may find a place in the Natlan region, there is currently no evidence to support it.

Genshin Impact 4.8 summer event map release date speculation

version 3.8 summer event map preview (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 4.8 is expected to be released on July 17, 2024, as per the usual 42-day update duration cycle. As of writing this article, there is no information about the 4.8 summer event release date at the moment. Based on previous updates, players can expect the event to drop within a week of Genshin Impact 4.8 dropping in July 2024.

Follow Sportskeeda Hub for more Genshin Impact leaks and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback