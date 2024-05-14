Genshin Impact 5.0 update to unlock character level 100, claims leak

The character progression in Genshin Impact might change in the future. You can reach max ascension for characters at level 90 and this has been the case for the last three years. The latest leaks from a reliable source, Foul, claim that the Natlan release in version 5.0 update will unlock new level progression where characters can ascend to level 100.

If confirmed, this will become a major highlight for the upcoming update. The ability to level 100 will surely come with other perks and features. This article will cover Foul's latest leaks about unlocking character level 100 in Genshin Impact and other expected changes due to it.

Disclaimer: All information in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 5.0 leaks claim new character level 100 in Natlan

The latest leaks from Foul have surfaced in the Genshin Impact community which unveil a potential change in character progression. According to the rumors, the upcoming 5.0 update will unlock ascension level 100 for all characters joining the roster.

Many in the community have pointed out that character level 100 stats were only in the game files to begin with. With the ability to reach level 100, your characters will have increased ascension stats, base HP, and base ATK, all of which will improve their overall damage/ support potential.

Considering this is true, this will bring a major change to Genshin Impact's future meta. As shown in the image above, you can see how increasing the level cap will directly buff transformative reactions such as Hyperbloom, Overloaded, and more.

Speculations about other features with increasing character levels

Character ascension cap has been the same for 3 years (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned previously, the max level for character ascension has stayed at level 90 since the game's release in 2020. Normally, you need 418 Hero's Wits, 2 Million Mora, and tons of other materials to reach maximum ascension.

Adding the 10 new levels would only mean players would have to spend more time, original resin, and resources. Just because the leaks only unveil about the increase in level cap, doesn't mean the developers will stop at that.

Many in the community speculate that the boss drop rates and ascension rewards might improve. This will save players a lot of time and increase resin efficiency. Many also believe this would bring changes to new and existing bosses and enemies, enhancing the combat experience for players.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact information and updates.