Genshin Impact Natlan leaks: Version 5.0 map size, archon height, mount system and strongbox details

The Genshin Impact community eagerly awaits the arrival of Natlan, the upcoming Pyro nation. Popular sources such as Gura and Plum Team Leaks have unveiled new leaks about version 5.0 and some of its exciting features. The map size of the new region in the update is rumored to be as big as the entire Sumeru during version 3.1 when the desert area was introduced.

New mechanics will be added for exploration and to enhance some existing elements. Furthermore, rumors also disclose the arrival of a new artifact domain and strongboxes. This article will cover all the latest Genshin Impact leaks regarding Natlan.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 5.0 leaks Natlan map size, features, and more

While the Genshin Impact community eagerly awaits more Natlan news, HoYoverse officials have yet to reveal anything. There are rumors that the upcoming version 4.7 Special Program might reveal some concept art or information about the upcoming Pyro Nation.

In the meantime, popular source Gura has leaked Natlan's map size and some of its upcoming features for players to enjoy.

Natalan map will be as big as the Sumeru rainforest and desert (Image via HoYoverse)

According to the latest Natlan leaks, the version 5.0 update will introduce a map that is as large as Sumeru's entire map during the version 3.1 update. The Dendro Nation went through a map expansion in that update, introducing the Great Red Sea desert.

If true, this would be one of the largest maps released in a single version update.

New mount mechanics and artifacts leaks for Natlan

According to the latest leaks, Natlan will introduce new exploration mechanics where players might get a chance to mount dragons. This would be a convenient method to traverse around the upcoming map, similar to Waveriders and Four-Leaf Sigils, which have received positive feedback from the Genshin Impact community.

New artifact strongboxes will be added in Natlan (Image via HoYoverse)

New artifact strongboxes will also be added. Here is a quick overview of the ones mentioned in the leaks:

Deepwood Memories

Gilded Dream

Desert Pavilion

Flower of Lost Paradise

Vourukasha's Glow

There are also rumors about new artifacts and mechanics that will improve the Hydro and Cryo character's position in future meta.

Genshin Impact Natlan leaks unveil more about Pyro Archon

Lastly, Guro leaks share more crumbs about the upcoming Pyro Archon. The rumors revolve around their appearance, suggesting that the archon's character model will be taller than Furina. They also use Klee's hat as a reference point to explain the height difference between the Pyro Archon and Furina's model.

Stay tuned with Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact information and updates.