Clorinde is an upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact. It has already been confirmed in the Archon Quest and official trailers that she has Electro vision and wields a Sword. Although the developers are yet to officially reveal her release date, several new leaks have hinted that she will likely be released after Arlecchino in one of the final patches of the Fontaine update.

Genshin Impact players can learn more about Clorinde's expected release update and date in this article. That said, travelers should take the following information with a grain of salt since it is merely based on leaks and speculations.

Clorinde will be released in the Genshin Impact 4.7 update, as per leaks

The above X (formerly Twitter) post from @HutaoLoverGI features a list of all the characters that are speculated to be 5-star and are likely to be released between Genshin Impact 4.5 to 4.8 updates. Based on that, it appears that Clorinde is expected to make her much-awaited debut in v4.7, but it is still unknown whether she will be in the first or second phase.

It is also worth mentioning that the aforementioned patch will likely be the second to last Fontaine update of the game. According to the current schedule and assuming there are no delays in any future updates or banner extensions, travelers can expect the Genshin Impact 4.7 patch to go live on June 5, 2024.

Fontaine Archon Quest cutscene featuring Clorinde. (Image via HoYoverse)

As previously mentioned, the in-game cutscenes and official trailers have confirmed that Clorinde is a Sword user and has the Electro Vision, that can be seen above her chest. Unfortunately, there is currently no information about the Champion Duelist's kit and playstyle.

In any case, travelers should note that Clorinde's banner release date is subject to change. Interestingly, the early Fontaine leaks claimed that the Champion Duelist would debut in version 4.3. However, the leakers later stated that her banner release was supposedly delayed to version 4.5.

Finally, the latest leaks from the X user suggest that Clorinde might be released in V4.7. Thus, there is a chance that her release update might change again, which means that she might very well debut before the aforementioned update or even after.