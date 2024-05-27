Genshin Impact Emilie concept art leaks ahead of official drip marketing

A Genshin Impact 4.8 drip marketing post is expected to drop on June 3 or 4, 2024. There are many speculations that HoYoverse will reveal Emilie, confirming her debut in the version 4.8 update. Recent leaks have once again brought up her concept art ahead of her drip marketing. Popular sources, such as TeamMew and Videreleaks, have claimed that this concept art has been selected as the primary concept or design for the well-known Fontainian.

This article covers the latest leaks regarding the Emilie concept art and more.

Disclaimer: The article is based on leaks flagged as "sus leaks" by the Reddi page; r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks. Reader's discretion is advised.

Genshin Impact Emilie concept art leaks resurface before official drip marketing

There have been many Genshin Impact leaks about Emilie circulating within the community recently. Many sources have claimed her official introduction in the upcoming version 4.8 drip marketing posts. The latest leaks by Videre and TeamMew have shared a concept art ahead of the official drip marketing.

You can click on the Reddit embed above for a look at the concept art. Here is a quick overview of the possible character design in case the embed is removed from the Reddit page:

Uses a teen model (similar to Chevreuse & Furina)

Shoulder-length yellow hair with white accents

Fluffy knee-length dress

Overall design follows olive green and yellow with flower patterns

Brown dog ears and tail

While the source might claim that this is the closest to her final design, the Reddit page r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks has flagged the information as "sus leaks" due to a lack of concrete evidence.

Genshin Impact 4.8 drip marketing will confirm Emilie's concept art

According to the ongoing version 4.6 schedule, we can safely assume that HoYoverse will drop the release of its drip marketing posts either on June 3 or 4, 2024. There are many speculations about Emilie being featured in the drip marketing.

If true, that would mean players can look forward to her official debut as a playable character. TeamMew and other leakers have claimed her debut in 4.8 banners, increasing the chances of HoYoverse officials introducing Emilie. Note that these are merely claims and speculations, so players should wait until the official drip marketing for confirmation.

Other Genshin Impact Emilie leaks

In the recent leaks about Emilie, she is expected to be a 5-star Dendro Polearm character. Her kit will focus on Burning and Bugeon reactions which could mean she will perform as an on-field or off-field DPS. If true, she could be creating a new team meta in the game.

