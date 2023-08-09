Genshin Impact Emilie leaks: New Fontaine character design, voice line description, and background

Some new Genshin Impact leaks suggest that there will be a Fontaine character named Emilie. Not much has been revealed about her just yet, but there are a few rumors worth covering. For example, her supposed design has been leaked, along with a mention of her being in some version 4.0 voice lines. Everything discussed here is subject to change, especially since there is no official confirmation on this new Fontaine character.

One thing known about Emilie is that she's a perfumer and uses the average female model. Several concepts of her have already been leaked, but it's unknown if any will be chosen as her final design just yet. Before covering some vague text leaks, let's look at the first major one, which consists of seven concept arts.

Genshin Impact leaks: New Fontaine character named Emilie

Genshin Impact leaker Videre originally stated the following for this leak from their Telegram:

"The perfumer's girlfriend's name is Emilia/Emilie/艾梅莉埃. She's from Fontaine."

If Travelers look at the Reddit post above, they should notice that there are seven different concepts for this character. However, that's not all of them. There are a few others, which can be seen by clicking on the following Reddit embed (since this site can't directly post images without DMCAs).

Videre has claimed that Emilie uses the standard average female character model like Hu Tao and Ayaka, stating:

"Most likely she will use an average female model. Example: Ayaka, Hu Tao, Collei."

There is currently no information on her potential release date, rarity, element, or abilities. Everything posted here was merely based on the first batch of leaks released for this character.

More text leaks will be provided in the next section of this article, although readers should remember that nothing has been confirmed about this new Fontaine character.

Miscellaneous Genshin Impact leaks about this new Fontaine character

A text leak of the note (Image via Discord)

The above text leak merely states that a location called Cafe Lucerne has coffee that smells so good it's apparently better than Emilie's perfume. Whether her perfume is legitimately good or not remains to be seen since there is not enough information on this unit so far.

It is unknown who the supposed "my friends and I" are in this instance. The following leak could shine more light on the subject.

Another relevant text leak (Image via HutaoLover77)

Lyney and Lynette apparently have a voice line about this character, which could be shown in the previous leak about the coffee shop. It is worth noting that their voice lines haven't been fully revealed yet, so this article cannot post those quotes.

If this rumor is true, that means Emilie is likely an actual character and not a scrapped concept. All that's known about this new unit is that she's not playable in Genshin Impact 4.0 and hasn't been leaked yet for any future update.

Travelers will need to stay tuned for new leaks and other rumors to pop up in the upcoming weeks, especially since Emilie was never discussed in any Genshin Impact leaks prior to what's shown above.

