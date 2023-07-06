Genshin Impact Freminet leaks: Gameplay shows Elemental skill, Burst, Idle animation and abilities

Genshin Impact's latest 3.8 update is finally out, with officials having started beta testing for the upcoming Fontaine update. Credible sources have gained access to the beta servers and have shared leaked gameplay footage of Freminet's kit. Since these leaks come from the current ongoing beta, expect some slight changes before his debut in the version 4.0 update.

With the help of the footage, the community caught a first look at a Fontaine character's kit in-game. Combat animation significantly influences a player's desire to spend Primogems to summon a character. This article details everything players need to know about Freminet from the latest Genshin Impact leaks.

Genshin Impact: Leaked gameplay footage showcases Freminet's kit

Freminet is an upcoming 4-star character that will debut in version 4.0 banners. The recent official drip marketing introduced him as a Cryo character who uses Claymore weapons. Since his official introduction, Freminet has garnered popularity and overwhelmingly positive responses for his character design.

Gameplay footage was leaked by Dim, a credible source for upcoming content and leaks. Shown above are two unique idle animations made for Freminet. On the left, Genshin Impact players can see him winding the mechanism inside Penguin, allowing it to rotate on Fremient's palm.

Meanwhile, the latter shows Freminet wearing diving equipment and standing with his head slightly down from the helmet's weight.

ELEMENTAL SKILL: Pressurized Floe

When Freminet casts his Elemental Skill "Pressurized Floe" in Genshin Impact, he will perform an upward strike to deal Cryo DMG and enter Pers Time for 10 seconds. During this time, Elemental Skill attacks will deal shattering pressure damage, similar to Alhaitham's Chisel-Light mirrors, where having varying levels or stacks will execute different sorts of attacks.

ELEMENTAL BURST: Shadowhunter's Ambush

Unleashes a wave of untouchable cold, dealing AoE Cryo DMG, resetting the CD of the Elemental Skill Pressurized Floe, and causing Freminet to enter the Stalking mode for 10s.



When Freminet cast his Elemental Burst "Shadowhunter's Ambush, he resets the cooldown on his Elemental Skill and enters the Stalking mode. The Stalking mode provides the following buffs:

Increased resistance to interruption

70% cooldown reduction

Normal attacks will deal 200% additional Cryo damage and give one additional Pressure stack.

This 60-energy cost burst has a 10-second duration with a cooldown of 20 seconds. Keep in mind that Freminet's burst ability in Genshin Impact requires him to stay on the field. Hence, all these buffs will be canceled as soon as he leaves it. Overall, we can safely conclude that he has the potential to play as an on-field driver or Sub-DPS.

