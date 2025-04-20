Genshin Impact leak hints at Dahlia's element and Skirk's signature weapon stats

The Genshin Impact 5.3 live stream revealed some information about future characters, and only two from that livestream are yet to be revealed. Fans believe that one of the silhouettes shown was that of Skirk, a Cryo Sword, and she might be released in the 5.7 version, according to leaks.

The other character is rumored to be Dahlia, who will supposedly be introduced in the 5.6 version. He was only mentioned a few times in the game by Rosario, and players have learned that he is a deacon from the Church of Favonius. Interestingly, recent leaks have revealed some more potential information about Dahlia and Skirk.

This article will discuss the information about Dahlia's element and Skirk's signature weapon stats based on the dev kit leaks.

Note: This information is based on leaks and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Genshin Impact leaks talk about Dahlia's element and Skirk's signature weapon stats

In a recent FAQ on the Team Mew Telegram channel, the leakers revealed some information about upcoming characters from the 5.7 dev kit. They revealed info about Dahlia's element, rarity, and role in Genshin Impact. On top of it, they discussed Skirk's signature weapon and other details.

These leakers are reliable, but since this is early info, everything is still subject to change. There might be more information regarding these characters once the official 5.7 beta starts.

Dahlia's element and rarity

Dahlia was initially revealed to be a 4-star Sword character and is apparently present in the 5.6 Archon Quest. These recent leaks have stated that he is a Hydro unit, and will buff Attack speed for other characters. Furthermore, it was also mentioned that he will have minimal synergy with Skirk for now.

Keep in mind that this is early information, and the official details about Dahlia's kit will be revealed in the 5.7 live stream.

Skirk's signature weapon stats

According to the leaks, Skirk's signature weapon will reportedly have a 608 Base attack and a 33.1 percent Crit rate. The weapon might also buff Attack and Crit Damage. However, the name of this weapon or the entire passive is not known yet.

The leakers also provided some extra information about Skirk. According to these details, Skirk's state will persist even if she is off the field, but will still decay over time. The state referred to here might be her Elemental skill state, but Team Mew did not confirm this.

