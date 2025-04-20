Genshin Impact 5.3 revealed silhouettes of upcoming characters in the game, and players have spotted a familiar figure among them: Skirk. Recent leaks have also supported that she would be released during the 5.x versions. Furthermore, the new artifact set, Finale of the Deep Galleries, also closely resembles Skirk's design.

Ad

Skirk is Childe's master, and players were first introduced to her during the finale of the Fontaine Archon quest. Ever since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for her release, and leakers suggest that she might be released during the 5.7 version. Recent 5.7 Dev kit leaks have revealed her talents.

This article will list all of Skirk's skills, burst, and passive talents according to the dev kit leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Ad

Trending

Genshin Impact Skirk leaked kit: Skill, burst, and passive talents

Ad

Reportedly, this kit leak was from the Genshin Impact 5.7 Dev kit, and reliable leakers like Seele and Kokomi have verified it, with the translation being done by Team Mew. Moreover, this might not be her final kit, and all of this information is subject to change.

Elemental skill

Skirk gains 40 Serpent's Cunning and enters "Sevenfold Flash" mode. In this state, her Normal attacks are enhanced. Serpent's Cunning gradually decays over time; when it drops to 0, Skirk exits Sevenfold Flash mode.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks hint Skirk may be the most restrictive 5-star yet

Elemental burst - Ultimate Malice: Obliteration

Skirk's burst doesn't consume Energy, but instead uses Serpent's Cunning. If she has at least 50 Cunning, she can consume all of it to unleash her burst. The more Cunning consumed, the more significant the burst's damage.

Passive talents

Below are the two rumored passive talents for Skirk in the Dev kit:

Ad

Passive Talent 1 - When a Hydro character in the party deals Hydro DMG, or a Cryo character (excluding Skirk) deals Cryo DMG, Skirk gains one stack of "Styx Severance" (lasts 18 seconds, max three stacks and duration tracked separately). Each stack increases her Normal attack DMG in Sevenfold Flash by 10/20/70 percent and her Burst DMG by 5/15/60 percent.

When a Hydro character in the party deals Hydro DMG, or a Cryo character (excluding Skirk) deals Cryo DMG, Skirk gains one stack of "Styx Severance" (lasts 18 seconds, max three stacks and duration tracked separately). Each stack increases her Normal attack DMG in Sevenfold Flash by 10/20/70 percent and her Burst DMG by 5/15/60 percent. Passive Talent 2 - When nearby party members trigger Freeze, Superconduct, Cryo Swirl, or Cryo Crystallize, Skirk creates a "Phantom Rift" near the enemy, which has a CD of 2.5 seconds and max three on-field created by Skirk. When her Charged attack hits an enemy in Sevenfold Flash, she absorbs nearby Phantom Rifts, gaining eight Serpent's Cunning per Rift.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact leak suggests Skirk could be the Cryo version of Mavuika

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.