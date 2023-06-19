Genshin Impact leaks Freminet: Upcoming Fontaine character design, and more

Alongside the massive wave of new Genshin Impact leaks, the community got hold of an in-game model belonging to a playable character called Freminet. While the leaks do strongly hint at his involvement with the Fontaine region, it also reveals the type of weapon he will be wielding once he becomes playable. Like other character model leaks, Freminet's Global ID involves the command "Avatar_Boy_Claymore_Freminet," confirming him to be a Claymore wielder.

This information also checks out with another leak posted by @merlin_impact on May 13, claiming the Fontaine character to be wielding the same weapon type with few additional details on his lore.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks subject to change with the release. Readers should take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Freminet's leaked in-game design for Genshin Impact 4.0

Freminet's design in the recent leaks shows him to be a teenage boy with a coat, cap, shorts, and a boot as parts of his attire. The post below represents what appears to be his final in-game playable model, which is subject to change with future releases.

Freminet's design was once determined using AI, which resembled the current leaked image. Based on the newly revealed image, players can expect his vision to remain somewhere near his cap, with separate models showcasing his diving gears as well.

Players should note that any release time or phase on his appearance in a limited banner is unknown. However, leaks confirm his appearance in the very first 4.0 update of Fontaine alongside either Lyney, Lynette, Tartarglia, or Yelan.

What will be Freminet's rarity, element, and weapon in Genshin Impact?

Based on Mero's leaks on May 13, Freminet will most likely be a 4-star Claymore-wielding character with the Cryo vision.

However, details on his kit remain unknown. Since his appearance is rumored to be on v4.0, the community can expect leaks on Freminet's gameplay soon.

Leaks on Freminet's lore in Genshin Impact

Based on Mero's tweet, the following was stated with the AI-generated image of Freminet:

"Freminet is a diver whose occupation demands a great deal of precision and concentration when working with intricate machinery. As a result, he can come across as aloof and unemotional when conversing with other people."

Freminet's diving occupation has piqued the interest of many. It is also possible for him to be the Traveler's guide to underwater biomes in the Fontaine.

