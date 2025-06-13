Genshin Impact leaks showcase weapon skins coming in Stygian Onslaught game mode

During the Genshin Impact version 5.7 special program, the developers teased a new permanent event called Stygian Onslaught. This mode will be released in version 5.7, allowing players to challenge it either with friends or in single-player mode. Furthermore, players can receive rewards such as artifacts, Primogems, Mora, and a new item called Dust of Enlightenment.

The Stygian Onslaught mode has six different stages, and the last one will only be unlocked after completing the previous stages. While the developers have stated that the last stage won’t offer any Primogems, they have hinted it may include other special items.

New leaks by Seele and HxG reveal further information about these items. This article will list the details regarding the rewards for completing stage six of the new endgame mode, Stygian Onslaught.

Note: This article is based on leaked information and early reports. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.

Stage six rewards for the Stygian Onslaught game mode in Genshin Impact

HoYoverse has shared details regarding their new endgame, Stygian Onslaught, during the v5.7 special program for Genshin Impact. The mode will feature six stages, each offering a unique level of difficulty. Furthermore, the developers also announced the rewards for completing the first five stages.

However, they have not fully mentioned the rewards for completing the special stage six in Stygian Onslaught mode. This level features level 110 bosses, and could be tough. Recently, leakers such as HxG and Seele have disclosed further details about these special items, which would only be available to players if they complete the final level in the new endgame.

According to leakers, the rewards for completing level six would be weapon skins. Furthermore, based on the clear time, players could receive either a 4-star or a 5-star skin. HxG claimed that the 4-star weapon skin would be given to players who can clear stage six. However, to get the 5-star version, they must complete this stage in under 180 seconds.

HxG has also shared other information regarding the lore of these weapons. Based on the leaks, these weapons were supposedly owned by the Five Sinners of Khaenriah, and each contains the power of a Shade. Additionally, HxG claimed that the weapon skins would probably expire after 30 days.

However, to confirm these details, we will have to wait for the official release of the new mode.

