Genshin Impact Mondstadt character banner leaks: Version 4.5 featured characters and reruns

Recent Genshin Impact leaks have shared more insights about the upcoming character banners in the version 4.5 update. Reliable sources claim that Chiori will be the only new 5-star character surrounded by three character rerun banners. Rerun banner leaks suggest the return of famous 5-star characters such as Neuvillette, Kazuha, and Arataki Itto.

Recent leaks also claim the return of Mondstadt's flagship event and a new third banner system during the Genshin Impact 4.5 update. This new banner is rumored to feature Albedo, alongside multiple other characters and weapons. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming banners from the recent leaks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on reliable leaks but is still subject to change. Readers are advised to take everything mentioned with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 4.5 leaks: New Mondstadt banners, Albedo rerun, upcoming banners, and more

New Third banners will feature Albedo (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 4.5 is expected to bring players back to Mondstadt for its flagship event. As per leaks, the update is rumored to bring a new third-character banner. This new banner will act independently from the already existing double banner system.

It would also feature multiple characters and weapons with a pity mechanic that is pretty similar to Epitome Invocation. This was confirmed by PTL, Uncle X, and Genshinmeow in their respective Discord and Telegram channels. Overall, this could be a great opportunity for players who have missed character or weapon banners that don't get featured often in the current banner schedule.

Expand Tweet

Credible sources such as HxG and PTL also claim that Albedo rerun will be featured in this third banner. Speculations suggest that featured characters might be related to their birthdays or upcoming themed events.

Neuvillette, Kazuha, and Itto will rerun in Genshin Impact 4.5 banners

The upcoming banners of version 4.5 were also leaked by Dimbreath, another reliable leaker in the community. Here is a quick overview:

Phase I - Chiori & Arataki Itto

Phase II - Neuvillette + Kazuha

Expand Tweet

The X post from Dimbreath above mentions all the characters in a specific order. Players can assume this as their release order in Phase I and II banners during the version 4.5 update. As stated by the reliable leakers themselves, this information is subject to change. Look forward to future livestreams or official announcements for more clarity.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Hub.