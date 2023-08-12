Genshin Impact Neuvillette splash art, element, kit, and release date leaks

Neuvillette has been the subject of numerous Genshin Impact leaks. Some of them are credible — like his rumored splash art — while others can be a bit more dubious, such as the ones for his kit. This article will cover the latest leaks tied to this Chief Justice of Fontaine. Note that everything discussed here could be altered before this character's final release, hence the usual "subject to change" disclaimer.

This article will start with the leaked splash art before diving into Neuvillette's kit and release date rumors. For those curious, the dataminers referenced below for these topics are Mero, HYuu, SYP, and Uncle YC.

Genshin Impact leaks: Neuvillette splash art, element, kit, and release date rumors

Neuvillette's splash art can be seen in the above Reddit embed. Should it be taken down, readers can find backups of it on social media or Merlin Impact's Telegram account, with the latter being where the leaker Mero posts new content. One important aspect of this splash art is that it confirms that the character uses Hydro.

Element and weapon-type leak

This is what leaker Mero said (Image via t.me/s/merlinimpact)

Current Genshin Impact leaks indicate that Neuvillette is a 5-star Hydro Catalyst. This is interesting since his splash art shows him holding a sword. It's possible that he only uses it ceremonially, or it's involved in his kit in some capacity, similar to Childe and Raiden Shogun using weapons that aren't their default weapon types.

However, there is no credible confirmation of this 5-star Hydro Catalyst's kit. Some unverified leaks will be posted below for those curious to know what the latest rumors are. Note that the 4.1 beta test leaks are expected to come out after Verison 4.0 is launched, meaning Travelers will get more concrete news by then.

Kit leaks

A backup of a now-deleted Reddit post (Image via @neuvillettedays)

Note: Many of the kit leaks come from leakers who don't have a known track record. While it's possible for these leaks to be fake, there is no alternative information available at the moment.

Basically, Neuvillette supposedly has an interesting Elemental Burst that's based on the number of Hydro units on the team. The cap is normally three, but it can be lowered to two if the player has a specific Constellation for him — which is apparently one of the lower ones.

His Burst is also rumored to be tied to buffing Normal Attacks with a buff similar to Lyney's figures.

A text leak from leaker HYuu (Image via HutaoLover77)

His Elemental Skill supposedly consumes HP to charge Energy, although no figures are listed here. This new character apparently has no healing in his base kit. Genshin Impact players are going to have to wait and see if Hyuu's leaks are accurate or not, so consider everything with some skepticism.

Release date leaks

The supposed banners for Genshin Impact 4.1 (Image via SYP)

The rumored featured 5-stars for Genshin Impact 4.1 are as follows:

Neuvillette

Hu Tao

Wriothesley

Venti

No specific banner phases have been confirmed yet. Anybody on the first phase would likely have a release date of September 27, 2023. Likewise, anybody on the second phase should be pullable around October 18, 2023.

