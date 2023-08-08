Genshin Impact 4.1 Neuvillette Drip marketing date, time, and countdown

Neuvillette is an upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact. Based on recent leaks from reliable sources, he is expected to be released in the version 4.1 update. If the info is accurate, travelers can expect his official drip marketing post soon. Based on past precedence, the developer usually announces new characters a couple of days ahead of the update before the one that releases them as playable.

Thus, Genshin Impact is expected to officially announce Neuvillette as a playable unit on August 15, 2023, at 6 pm (UTC+8). This date is only speculation, though, and there might be a difference of a day or two between the date mentioned in this article and the actual drip marketing release.

Genshin Impact Neuvillette drip marketing date and countdown

Genshin Impact's 4.0 update will be released on August 16, 2023. As previously mentioned, the developer usually announces new characters one or two days before the new update. Therefore, travelers can expect Neuvillette to be officially revealed on August 15, 2023, at 6:00 pm (UTC+8). On a side note, at the time of writing this article, there are still six days left, and that's why the above post by @PrimordialNews mentions six days for 4.1 drip marketing.

Here is a countdown that shows the time left until the officials drip market Neuvillette:

It is worth mentioning that several leaks have also claimed that the developer will likely release Wriothesley in the version 4.1 patch. Therefore, the above timer applies to his drip marketing as well.

More about Neuvillette

Neuvillette is expected to be released as a 5-star Hydro character, and his weapon of choice is speculated to be a Catalyst. Based on a leak from @babeykun9, it seems that the Chief Justice of Fontaine might not have a Vision. Interestingly, he was also missing his Vision in the v4.0 trailer. Some might question his ability to use elemental abilities without a Vision once he is released as a playable unit.

To answer that, a reliable leaker known as @hxh_diluc claims that Neuvillette is a Hydro Dragon, which means that he could be one of the elemental beings, allowing him to innately use Hydro abilities. If the leaks turn out to be true, it could potentially make him the first and only playable character without a Vision besides the Archons.

You are advised to take everything with a grain of salt since they are yet to be officially confirmed.