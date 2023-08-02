Genshin Impact Neuvillette leaks: Elemental Skill, Burst, and Vision updates

Neuvillette is an upcoming playable unit from Fontaine expected to be released in Genshin Impact version 4.1. Recent leaks from reliable sources have shared some exciting details about his potential abilities and vision. His skill might be related to his Max HP, and he could be a support type. In addition, travelers can play him as an on-field and off-field unit.

Furthermore, the leaks have stated that the Chief Justice of Fontaine does not have a vision like other characters in Genshin Impact. This article will cover all the relevant leaks about his abilities and briefly review whether he has a vision.

Note: This article is based on speculations and leaks. Reader's discretion is advised.

Genshin Impact Neuvillette: Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst leaked

The post above and the next show Neuvillette's potential abilities. According to the leaks, players can see him as both an on-field and off-field unit, and based on his role, he will also receive different buffs from his Elemental Skill. For example, if he is the active unit, his skill will add an extra HP scaling to his Normal Attack. Meanwhile, his off-field buff will boost the skill damage.

It is speculated that Neuvillette's Elemental Skill damage scales from his Max HP, and whenever it is used, he loses a certain amount of HP and gets some energy back as a refund. On a related note, the leak states that he has both Ousia and Pneuma alignments, unlike other Fontaine units, which are expected to have only one of them. Furthermore, his alignment changes depending on his field status.

Meanwhile, Neuvillette's Elemental Burst is expected to be a support type. He seems to increase resistance to interruption and buff the active unit's Normal Attack damage.

A new Genshin Impact leak suggests Neuvillette does not have a vision

A recent leak from @HYuu hints that Neuvillette might not have a vision, which raises the question of how he will use elemental powers when made playable. Interestingly, a few weeks ago, another reliable leaker called @hxg_diluc stated that the Chief Justice of Fontaine might be the Hydro Elemental Dragon. If this is true, it would make sense that he can use elemental powers without a vision.

Furthermore, it will also make Neuvillette the only playable character in Genshin Impact without a real vision besides the Archons.