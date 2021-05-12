Genshin Impact skins might be coming in 1.6 update: Everything you need to know

Genshin Impact players who have been waiting for skins to arrive may have their wishes fulfilled in update 1.6, as skins for Barbara and Jean have been leaked for this upcoming update. These two new skins seem to tie into the new Summer Islands event, where players will explore a new region of islands. Players can learn about these new skins, and how they can acquire them here.

Genshin Impact skins in update 1.6: How to get them and more

The new skins coming to Genshin Impact feature new summery outfits for Barbara and Jean, and will be fittingly released as part of the new Archipelago Islands expansion. Players will be able to acquire these skins during this new event, providing some extra flair to their characters as they explore this new region. Players can acquire the first skin, Barbara's Summertime Sparkle, by taking part in a new event called Echoing Narration.

There's an event in version 1.6 called Echoing narration. It's expected to have something to do with costumes.



It's likely (but not confirmed) that this is how you obtain the Summertime Sparkle costume for Barbara#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #genshin #genshinimpact pic.twitter.com/Vp9wDkBrCB — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) May 7, 2021

This event will task players with collecting Echo Shells and once they have collected enough to complete the event, they will receive Barbara's new skin for free. This is similar to the rewards from other past events, as it seems that it will require a large amount of progress in the event. Either way, players will be able to get their first skin for free in Genshin Impact 1.6.

Genshin Impact skins: Jean's Sea Breeze Dandelion

Our first look at the Sea Breeze Dandelion costume for Jean that's coming in Version 1.6. This is expected to be a paid addition. #原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #genshin #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/d02oNIJ6dS — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) May 7, 2021

Jean's new skin in Genshin Impact 1.6 is named Sea Breeze Dandelion, and its obtainment method is currently unknown. It is suspected that it may cost money, which may be disappointing to some players but this has not yet been confirmed. This skin is also subject to some concerns about censorship.

Jean's costume currently has two variants floating around: one with her armpits on display (left) and one without (right).



It's currently unknown which one will be in Genshin Impact. Availability could differ based on your region#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #genshin pic.twitter.com/5hffdynqji — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) May 8, 2021

The censorship focuses on Jean's lower arm, as on one version of the skin it is covered up, but on the other it is fully opened. It is currently unknown what the differing versions of the skin could mean for players, but it is likely a regional difference, as some regions are more conservative with skin showing.

Genshin Impact skins: Backstories to the new skins

These two new skins also bring some lore to the table, as most items in Genshin Impact have extensive lore hidden in their details. Barbara's Skin backstory deals with Barbara attempting to bring Jean along on a vacation to the beach so that she can get some rest, while Jean's Skin story focuses on how all of her friends and the residents of Mondstadt worked together to make her the perfect summer attire. These skins have some touching lore as it is nice to see just how much the Mondstadt characters care about Jean.

These new skins will most likely make an appearance in update 1.6 of Genshin Impact, and players will not have to wait much longer to get access to these new cosmetics.