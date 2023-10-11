Genshin Impact Varka leaks describe element and design inspirations

Varka is one of the first characters that were mentioned in the early stages of the story but is still yet to make an appearance in Genshin Impact. He is the Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius in Mondstadt and is currently on an expedition with most of his subordinates.

There have been a ton of leaks in the past about his availability as a playable character, vision, and other related stuff, but the officials have yet to confirm anything.

Fortunately, HutaoLover, a credible leaker within the community, recently shared some new rumors that contain details about Varka's potential element and character design.

Note: The information in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact leaks share details about Varka's potential visual appearance

According to HutaoLover, aka Tao, it seems that Varka looks like a "young uncle," which could mean he is likely in his 30s or early 40s. Thus, it would be safe to assume that he will receive a model that looks slightly older than Zhongli whenever he is introduced into the game.

It is speculated that Varka's hair is white, and his hairstyle is supposedly identical to Jing Yuan from Honkai: Star Rail and Dante from Devil May Cry.

Furthermore, the Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius does not seem to have a beard and might have similar vibes to Razor.

In another post, Tao claimed that "Varka has inspiration from Razor," hinting that the former's design might be slightly influenced by the latter. This could potentially refer to all the scars on the latter's body and how he usually dresses.

Varka's element and weapon speculations

Tao also commented "grass" under the Varka post, suggesting that the Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius may have the Dendro vision. Assuming the leak is true, this could make him the first character from Mondstadt with this element.

Unfortunately, his release date is still unknown. According to some old info, he is expected to be released along with the Dandelion Sea region in Genshin Impact.

On a related note, Razor confirmed in his voice-overs that Varka taught him how to fight using a Claymore, implying that the Grand Master might be a Claymore user himself. Although, it has never been explicitly stated in Genshin Impact.