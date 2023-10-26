Genshin Impact voice line leak reveals version 4.3 character appearances

StepLeaks has posted a new Genshin Impact leak for version 4.3, detailing all the characters who will speak in the upcoming events. This information can be valuable to some players as it provides them some insight into the potential new characters that may debut in the game. Similarly, some old fan favorites are slotted to return for some extra screen time.

The names of the new Genshin Impact 4.3 events are yet to be revealed. Hence, the context of why some characters are featured in the voice lines leak is a mystery right now. This information can still be valuable, so let's look at the original leak by StepLeaks.

Genshin Impact leaks: Number of event voice lines in the version 4.3 event

Expand Tweet

In case this tweet gets taken down, here is a summary of StepLeak's intel regarding the number of voice lines per character in a Genshin Impact 4.3 event:

Chevreuse: ~377

~377 Paimon: ~231

~231 Furina: ~173

~173 Xavier: ~143

~143 Chiori: ~108

~108 Yoimiya: ~80

~80 Ayato: ~70

~70 Baptiste: ~39

~39 Veronique: ~34

~34 Maurice: ~30

~30 Tetreaux: ~14

~14 Rain: ~13

~13 Emerald: ~12

~12 Buraud: ~12

~12 Wriothesley: ~9

~9 Livre: ~6

~6 Establet: ~6

~6 Neuvillette: ~5

~5 Bonnot: ~5

~5 Other: ~24

This leak uses a rough number of voice lines, which could always vary based on language. Nonetheless, the results are clear in that Chevreuse is set to get a massive amount of focus in the upcoming event. She will have more than 1.5x the voice lines of Paimon, who is in second place and is notorious for talking a lot.

Many of these names may seem unfamiliar to players. Here is a breakdown of which characters are playable and which are just random NPCs.

Let's start with the playable cast first:

Chevreuse

Furina

Ayaka

Chiori

Yoimiya

Ayato

Wriothesley

Neuvillette

Chiori isn't summonable yet, but she has been leaked to be available in a future patch. Similarly, Chevreuse is rumored to be pullable in Genshin Impact 4.3.

Here are the NPCs of this event:

Paimon

Xavier

Baptiste

Veronique

Maurice

Tetreaux

Rain

Emerald

Buraud

Livre

Establet

Bonnot

Based on these names, it would appear as though this Genshin Impact 4.3 event takes place in Fontaine. Remember that the leaks presented here contain information that is subject to change. Everything listed came out before the 4.3 beta test even started.

Rumored Genshin Impact 4.3 banners

Uncle Chicken has leaked that Navia, Itto, Raiden Shogun, and Albedo are the featured 5-star units appearing in the 4.3 update. Interestingly, none of them are present in the recent voice line leaks mentioned earlier. This includes Navia, who is a brand-new playable 5-star Geo Claymore user.

By comparison, Chevreuse is a 4-star Pyro Polearm said to be debuting in this update by StepLeaks. She supposedly appears heavily in the upcoming event, seemingly being its main character.

In related news, Chevreuse's kit has been leaked by Uncle SH. It supposedly involves decreasing what's presumably a foe's Pyro and Electro Resistance by 40%, along with the Overload Elemental Reaction.

No gameplay footage or specific datamines of these abilities exist yet, but players are at least starting to get content tied to the new characters of Genshin Impact 4.3. More specific details about the upcoming events should also appear in the forthcoming weeks.

Poll : Do you think Chevreuse is going to be a fun character? Yes No 3 votes