Genshin Impact Weapon Gift pack leaks: Purchasable 5-stars and more

Several leaks about the Genshin Impact weapon gift packs have surfaced online. Credible leakers claim 5-star weapon packs will be added to the shop for players to purchase, for which Genesis Crystals will have to be used. As per the latest leaks, these weapon gift packs are expected to arrive by version 4.5 at the earliest.

Here's a quick overview of weapons you can expect in this pack:

Mondstadt/ Skyward series

Liyue/ Shield series

and many more

This would be a great QoL feature for those who want specific weapons they couldn't obtain from the standard and limited banners. Here is everything you need to know about the recent Genshin Impact Weapon Gift pack leaks.

Disclaimer: The article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Take everything with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact leaks: Upcoming weapon gift packs, purchasable 5-stars, and more

Reliable leaker @white__fx1 has disclosed details about Genshin Impact weapon gift packs. The source claims these gift packs finally exist and are almost ready to appear in the in-game shop. These packs will be featuring the following 5-star weapons:

Mondstadt/ Skyward Series

Skyward Atlas (Catalyst)

Skyward Blade (Sword)

Skyward Harp (Bow)

Skyward Pride (Claymore)

Skyward Spine (Polearm)

Liyue/ Shield Series

Memory of Dust (Catalyst)

Summit Shaper (Sword)

The Unforged (Claymore)

Vortex Vanquisher (Polearm)

Based on the leaks, the Genshin Impact weapon gift packs are expected to arrive during the version 4.5 update. After their launch, players can spend 2000 Genesis Crystals to purchase these packs and obtain their desired weapons.

More leaks about Genshin Impact weapon gift packs

Another reliable leaker, Foul, shared insights about the upcoming Genshin Impact weapon gift packs. There is a chance that these packs will also feature 5-star weapons that are neither standard nor limited, such as Jade Cutter, Hunter's Path, and Beacon of Reed Sea.

It is still unclear whether these 5-star weapons will be added to weapon gift packs. The community is also eager to know how HoYoverse officials plan to distribute all these weapons in the gift packs.

Some suggest they might rotate weapons monthly, similar to what they already do for the 4-star characters/ weapons that can be obtained from masterless starglitter. Others believe there could be multiple weapon gift pack bundles, and players can choose to buy the one they desire.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Hub.