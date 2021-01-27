Ghost of Tsushima PS5 update or sequel? 

Feudal Japan up-close and personal

Ghost of Tsushima is an action-adventure game developed by Sucker Punch Productions. Set on the island of Tsushima, located in the Japanese archipelago, players control the protagonist - Jin Sakai - in a valiant quest to defend his home island of Tsushima from the first Mongol invasion in 1274.

The game received praise for its aesthetics, beautiful landscapes, and combat scenes. It also won the highly coveted 'Player's Voice Award.' Ghost of Tsushima allows players to experience feudal Japan and experience the ancient invasion first-hand.

Millions of you voted, and now, the results are official: GHOST OF TSUSHIMA from @SuckerPunchProd and @PlayStation is your choice for #TheGameAwards Player's Voice Award.https://t.co/Pret6Wkaxi



Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/aszm9klkUA — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2020

The disappearing act

First spotted by comicbook.com, Dave Molloy - cinematic video producer for Ghost of Tsushima - mentioned in his LinkedIn profile that he was presently working on "Ghost of Tsushima game for Sony PS5."

Dave Molloy (Image Via LinkedIn)

Soon after the discovery was made, the 'About' section of Molloy's page was edited, and reference to the PS5 was removed. Surely this could not have been a coincidence.

Despite removing that portion from the LinkedIn profile, changes made prior were still visible. It can clearly be seen here,

"Presently working on the Ghost of Tsushima game for Sony PS5"

Dave Molloy, Cinematic Creative Director at Sucker Punch, is currently working on a new Ghost of Tsushima game for PS5 https://t.co/b5DLmupSSf pic.twitter.com/VgmXQfA7f4 — ResetEra NT (@ResetEraNT) January 24, 2021

While it may seem plausible that Sucker Punch is developing a sequel to the game for the PS5, the studio could also be working on a next-gen upgrade for the game. A PS5 version of the game would improve visuals, reduce loading times, and implement haptic feedback for the new dual sense controllers.

Job listing for Ghost of Tsushima

In October of last year, Sucker Punch Productions posted a job listing looking for writers to join its team. The requirements for the job were as follows,

Help create engaging narrative content for our upcoming projects.

Knowledge of writing character-driven stories within an AAA open-world game

Desire to write stories set in feudal Japan

Ghost of Tsushima 2 in the making? Sucker Punch job listing suggests that, looking for knowledge of feudal Japanese historyhttps://t.co/11y6RUmHEj pic.twitter.com/IYDU4xAhWn — Instant Gaming (@InstantGamingEN) October 21, 2020

The job listing has since been removed. But it's safe to assume that Sucker Punch Productions has definitely been working quietly on something because the studio was looking for writers capable of delivering content based in feudal Japan.

Hopefully, we can expect an update from the developers.

A Legacy in the making

Ghost of Tsushima didn't receive as much hype as some of the other Triple-A titles released in 2020. However, the game stands out due to the rich historical and cultural background that has been put into the game.

Ghost of Tsushima fans helped contribute to the restoration of a real-life Torii gate at the Watatsumi Shrine on Japan's Tsushima island. https://t.co/A1LUZw4Y1d pic.twitter.com/PSEJrl9jWJ — IGN (@IGN) January 11, 2021

The game had such a positive impact on fans that many of them contributed to rebuild the damaged Torii gate on the real island of Tsushima, which had been damaged by a hurricane. It is rare to see video games have such a tangibly positive impact on society.