Halo Infinite might be getting new Infection, King of the Hill, Griffball, and Extraction medals, according to leaks

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode might get a few additional medals in an upcoming update, according to supposed data mined leaks from the community.

In recent Reddit and Twitter posts, data miners have supposedly found files that hint at Infection, King of the Hill, Griffball, and Extraction, to be a few of the upcoming medals in Halo Infinite’s multiplayer.

However, along with the four medals mentioned above, there are some more that the community is strongly hinting at. Here are all the medals that have been data-mined:

Zombie Slayer

Clash of Kings

Reclaimer

The Sickness

Secure Line

Signal Block

Sneak King

Undead Hunter

Watch the Throne

Skyjack

Saboteur

Interception

UnlinkedPurse49 @UnlinkedPurse49 @HaloNoticiasMX Just as has already been pointed out with sneak king, the skyjack, saboteur and reclaimer medals are not new and have been earnable since the flights. I personally have earned all 4 of these medals, as have many others. @HaloNoticiasMX Just as has already been pointed out with sneak king, the skyjack, saboteur and reclaimer medals are not new and have been earnable since the flights. I personally have earned all 4 of these medals, as have many others.

It would seem that out of some data-mined medals, there are a few that have been in Halo Infinite’s multiplayer for some time. Community members have also suggested that a good many of these medals were earnable ever since the “flights”.

New medals might be coming to Halo Infinite’s multiplayer

While there is a lot of community debate on which medals might be making their way to Halo Infinite’s multiplayer, players strongly feel that Infection, King of the Hill, Griffball, and Extraction have some of the highest chances of arriving.

According to the Redditor Crusader3456, the four medals, if they do come, can be earned through via:

King of the Hill (maybe Regicide instead, but I doubt it): Clash of Kings

(maybe Regicide instead, but I doubt it): Clash of Kings Infection: Multiple obvious medals

Multiple obvious medals Extraction : Secure Line/Signal Block

: Secure Line/Signal Block Griffball: Interception

Interception Assault: Saboteur

The Halo Infinite user also pointed out that Griffball can be a variant of Assualt like it used to be in Halo 4.

It’s up for debate whether a new batch of medals is going to make their way to Halo Infinite or not. However, gamers and community members seem to be confident of new arrivals.

New multiplayer medals will indeed be a great way of making competitive play more engaging in the shooter.

