Halo Infinite Headmaster achievement guide: 5 tips that can make the LASO grind easier

Halo Infinite’s campaign mode allows players to unlock a lot of in-game achievements, some of which are quite difficult to accomplish.

However, the hardest of them all is the Headmaster achievement where players will have to complete the game in the LASO mode. LASO entails playing the shooter on Legendary difficulty and equipping all 12 Skulls when booting up the campaign (Legendary All Skulls On aka LASO).

Halo @Halo



♾️ It's time to go head-to-head with the fiercest foe Master Chief has ever faced. Dive into #HaloInfinite 's campaign today!♾️ Xbox.com/Halo It's time to go head-to-head with the fiercest foe Master Chief has ever faced. Dive into #HaloInfinite's campaign today!♾️ Xbox.com/Halo https://t.co/QgivZ69R9a

This makes Halo Infinite a significantly more difficult and brutal experience even for the most skilled veterans. Completionists trying to unlock all achievements in the game will have to boot up the shooter on this mode and finish it to unlock Headmaster.

Halo Infinite is yet to have a co-op mode unlike the previous entries to the franchise, and doing the LASO run solo is an experience that not many would like to opt into.

So for those who are crazy enough to try the run, today’s article will talk about five tips that can make LASO significantly easier, and a bit more bearable.

5 tips that can make the Halo Infinite LASO run significantly easier

Halo @Halo



🛍️ Spend a little extra time catching up with some of Halo's greatest stories. During the Steam Winter Sale, pick up MCC and other Halo titles at a special holiday discount!🛍️ aka.ms/HaloFranchiseS… Spend a little extra time catching up with some of Halo's greatest stories. During the Steam Winter Sale, pick up MCC and other Halo titles at a special holiday discount!🛍️ aka.ms/HaloFranchiseS… https://t.co/03RL0gmOw3

1) When in doubt, grapple out

The Grappling Hook adds a lot of mobility (Image via Halo Infinite)

The Legendary difficulty of Halo Infinite’s campaign buffs enemy health and damage significantly, almost to the point where even the lowest member of the Banished will be able to take out the Master Chief with ease if the player is not careful.

Even deadlier enemies are encountered in the later stages of the narrative, and one amazing thing that the campaign mode allows is that players do not need to engage the enemies at all if they feel that a particular area on the map is too difficult.

The Grappling Hook allows for a significant amount of maneuverability, and players can simply hook or sneak past the enemy line without having to engage. The Headmaster achievement just requires players to finish the game on Legendary with all Skulls equipped, and there are many ways by which players can finish the game.

2) Prioritize snipers and beefy enemies

Strategizing with snipers makes encounters easier (Image via Halo Infinite)

While there are many encounters that players will be able to grapple their way out of, some missions will force them to encounter and defeat all the enemies. During situations like these, talking cover and prioritizing those that deal damage from afar and enemies that have a relatively higher health pool is the best course of action.

Banished snipers deal a significant amount of damage to Master Chief even if his shield is maxed out with Spartan Cores. So, rushing into a fight before neutralizing the biggest threats on the field is foolhardy, and will allow players to only achieve a quick death.

3) Plasma for shields, bullets for HP

Plasma weapons deal more damage to shields (Image via Halo Infinite)

One mistake that players often make in Halo Infinite’s campaign is to not keep a balanced weapon duo. The shooter allows one to have two weapons equipped at the same time and many players go for a combination that complements each other.

While it’s good to advocate that gamers should play the shooter however they want, this only works in the lower difficulty levels and players will need to have a very balanced loadout for the LASO run.

For this difficulty setting, players will need to pair a plasma weapon and a regular weapon together. Plasma weapons deal additional damage to shields, while regular guns and bullets deal more to the body.

Hence, popping the shield with the plasma and then engaging with the regular gun is a good trick to master. And though it might feel a bit cumbersome to constantly switch weapons in and out, it’s a good practice to maintain that will translate well into Halo Infinite’s multiplayer as well.

4) Utilize melee attacks

Melee attacks can be used to finish off enemies (Image via Halo Infinite)

Melee attacks in Halo Infinite are a great way of dealing a significant amount of damage to enemies and at times instantly one-shotting them if they are low enough.

Melee is an integral part of Halo Infinite and is often considered to be one of the most effective tools in multiplayer. However, it’s quite handy for the LASO run as well, and when paired with the Grappling Hook players will be able to take down low-health enemies very effectively.

5) Always search for more powerful weapons

Weapons like the Skewer should be saved for tough encounters (Image via Halo Infinite)

Zeta Halo is filled with many powerful weapons, and while it’s often advised that players opt into guns that fit their playstyle, it’s also important to scavenge for weapons that are immensely powerful, as they can make progression significantly easier.

Also Read Article Continues below

Weapons like the SPNKR, S7 Sniper, and the Skewer are some incredible tools that can make the LASO run significantly easier. However, they do come with a limited amount of ammo, and players should only use these guns sparingly and refrain from using them against low-tier enemies.

Edited by Siddharth Satish