Has there been an EA Sports PGA Tour Update today (27 June)

If the community is to be believed, EA Sports PGA Tour has received a new update on the current-gen consoles of Xbox and PlayStation. Despite the lack of concrete information from the developers, several users have taken to Reddit to state that a new version of the game was downloaded on their consoles. While the update could be minor, it's finally allowing players to play the game at 60 FPS.

As of writing, the same users have stated some of the differences they have noticed post the update. However, the game's official Twitter account displays no new information. Once EA Sports acknowledges it, players can access the patch notes that likely contain this recent update's components.

What are the components of the community-reported EA Sports PGA Tour Update?

Until now, the game developers have officially stated all significant updates to EA Sports PGA Tour. Four such updates have been made since the game's release in 2023. Despite the lack of official information, Reddit user r/BulletprfVest stated that the updated version is v1.000.008. Such a numbering indicates that the latest tweak is minor, although it includes two significant changes.

Following the installation of the update, several members on Reddit reported that they can now use 60 FPS mode. EA Sports PGA Tour has been officially locked to a 30 FPS cap on all platforms, and the community has been asking for higher frame rates since then. This reportedly minor update is likely testing on the part of EA Sports, who might implement 60 FPS as part of a major patch.

Nevertheless, 60 FPS will indeed be an excellent addition, even though golf is a slow-paced game. It will also allow the current-gen consoles to harness their true graphical potential.

Reddit user r/seymourtitty added that the leaderboard bug might have been fixed. This has been another long-standing issue that has plagued the community for a long time. It remains to be seen if EA Sports officially states something about this update which has been downloadable in the UK on both Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

