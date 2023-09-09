Honkai Star Rail 1.4 leaks showcase new map and gameplay

Honkai Star Rail releases new additions to the base game, such as events and maps, with each version upgrade as part of its content update strategy. Version 1.4 is set out to be no different, as per a new Honkai Star Rail leak, focusing on the region of Belobog this time around. While prior leaks of version 1.4 have detailed the availability of characters and banner compositions, this one focuses on major in-game events instead.

Honkai Star Rail leaks showcase two new Belobog maps headed to version 1.4

As detailed in a post by Twitter/X user PyroSussy (HSR_leaks) the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.4 region will comprise two new maps. Datamines have described the event as -

The Stellaron crisis has ended, and Topaz from the Interastral Peace Corporation has revived the Old Weapon Testing Ground and transformed it into a card game battle celebration center.

The information comes courtesy of individuals Hiro420 and h2tr_.

The two maps are set in Belobog of Jarilo-VI and will likely feature the upcoming 5-star character, Topaz. Players will traverse large ruins as they engage in what is possibly a TCG event of sorts. This will likely be similar to the one available in another HoYoverse title, Genshin Impact.

Further details regarding the event are awaited.

It should be kept in mind that the information above is supplied by third parties unaffiliated with HoYoverse. As such, it must be taken with a grain of salt. The datamined information is very likely to change during the final release of version 1.4 around October 11, 2023.

Honkai Star Rail is an action-adventure RPG from the developers of Honkai Impact 3rd and Genshin Impact, HoYoverse. This free-to-play title was released worldwide on April 26, 2023.

The game is available to download for PC, Android, and iOS devices. A PlayStation 5 port is scheduled to release sometime in Q4 2023.

