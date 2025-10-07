Honkai Star Rail 3.7 Currency Wars leaks: Mechanics, gameplay, and more

Currency Wars is a new game mode rumored to debut alongside the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 update. The developers teased it during the version 3.6 special program, but they didn’t reveal much about it. Seele Leaks, a reputable source, disclosed the key mechanics and gameplay of this upcoming activity. With this, players can learn what to expect from Currency Wars.This article details the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 leak regarding the upcoming Currency Wars activity.Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the upcoming version 3.7 patch. Hence, readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.Honkai Star Rail 3.7 Currency War mechanic and gameplay leaksCurrency Wars Tutorial text via seele leaks byu/Kazuha0 inHonkaiStarRail_leaksCurrency Wars in Honkai Star Rail 3.7 is rumored to feature a team of 8 to 10 characters to defeat the opponents. Among all, every unit possesses its own positioning, such as “Frontline” and “Backline.” However, according to Seele Leaks, some characters will likely have “Front-Blackline” position.As their names suggest, “Frontline” characters can only be placed in the front, and “Backline” units will stay behind everyone. Furthermore, “Front-Backline” characters can be placed anywhere and be just as effective.Currency Wars is also expected to feature a character empowerment mechanic for each position, allowing them to receive certain buffs. When empowered, the “Frontline” units will get their core skills enhanced, gaining new abilities. As for “Backline,” they either attack the enemies or support their allies after using their enhanced skills.Moreover, each character is rumored to have its own Cost, which heavily depends on its strength and can be upgraded later on. The more players upgrade their levels, the higher the chances of a top-tier/high-cost character showing up in the Shop.Currency Wars will likely feature an equipment synthesizing system where you can upgrade a selected character’s gear to boost their combat efficiency, which significantly helps the DPS characters out.Also read: Best teams for Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Apocalyptic Shadow (Gale of Netherveil)Currency Wars gameplayThe gameplay of Currency Wars is quite simple to grasp. When starting a stage, your goal will be to defeat the adversaries before the countdown expires. If you cannot, the fight will end, and your squad will receive some damage. If your health drops to zero after taking damage, the challenge will fail.During the fight, you can purchase characters from the Store with Gold Coins. You must place the units you bought in a spot and start fighting. After winning the battle, you will receive Gold Coins. You will get better rewards depending on your win streak.Since Currency Wars will likely be featured as an event in Honkai Star Rail 3.7, players can expect to get some Stellar Jade from it.Don't forget to follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates related to this title.