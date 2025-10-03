  • home icon
Honkai Star Rail 3.7 Stellar Jade count and total pulls estimation leak

By Argha Halder
Published Oct 03, 2025 08:10 GMT
Exploring the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 Stellar Jade count and total pulls estimation leak (Image via HoYoverse)
Honkai Star Rail The Deliverer Trailer - "Trailblazer" still (Image via HoYoverse)

A new Honkai Star Rail 3.7 leak has revealed the expected Stellar Jade and pull count for the upcoming update. This information comes from a reliable source, @nivskis on X. It allows players to estimate the number of pulls they'll acquire during this game version.

This article takes a look at the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 Stellar Jade and total pull estimation leak.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change without prior notice. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail 3.7 Stellar Jade and pull estimation leak, explored

According to the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 leak from @nivskis, the expected Stellar Jade rewards for the upcoming update have been disclosed. The following section lists the estimated pull count for the game version:

Regular sources

  • Daily Training - 2520 x Stellar Jade
  • Gift of Odyssey - 10 x Star Rail Special Pass
  • December shop reset - 5 x Star Rail Special Pass, 5 x Star Rail Pass
  • HSR 3.7 maintenance - 600 x Stellar Jade
  • Simulated Universe/Currency Wars weekly reset - 2700 x Stellar Jade, 12 x Star Rail Pass
  • Tidal Bounty (Amphoreus world shop) - 150 x Stellar Jade, 1 x Star Rail Pass
  • Missions - Roughly 1000 x Stellar Jade
  • Character showcase - 80 x Stellar Jade
  • HSR 3.8 special program - 300 x Stellar Jade
  • Brand-new Achievements - 290 x Stellar Jade
  • Redeemable codes - 100 x Stellar Jade
  • Nameless Honor Battle Pass - 5 x Star Rail Special Passes
  • New Map exploration - Around 500 x Stellar Jade
Events

  • Snack Dash - Roughly 1000 x Stellar Jade
  • Currency Wars: Zero-Sum Game - Around 2500 x Stellar Jade
  • MoC, Pure Fiction, and Apocalyptic Shadow - 2400 x Stellar Jade
  • As I’ve Written - 180 x Stellar Jade

According to the leaked calculation, free-to-play players can expect to acquire 14,320 x Stellar Jade, 15 x Star Rail Special Passes, and 23 x Star Rail Passes, equivalent to around 10 pulls during the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 update. Those who purchase the Express Supply Pass will receive an additional 3,720 x Stellar Jade (18,100 x Stellar Jade or 128 pulls in total).

Since the Express Supply Pass only grants Stellar Jade, the number of normal and Special Passes will remain the same as for those not purchasing the pass.

Lastly, those who purchase both the Express Supply Pass and the Nameless Glory battle pass can expect to receive additional Special Passes and Stellar Jade. According to the leak, these players will gain a total of 18,780 x Stellar Jade, 19 x Star Rail Special Passes, and 23 x Star Rail Passes.

If you convert the Stellar Jade into Special Passes, you will get 136 pulls during the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 update.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
