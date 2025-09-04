Honkai Star Rail 3.7 drip marketing speculation

Players can expect the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 drip marketing campaign to begin soon, as the second phase of the game's current version is now underway. Like with previous updates, developer HoYoverse will announce the 5-star characters planned for the upcoming patch.

Ad

Since players are usually excited about the release of new units, they might be eager to know when the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 drip marketing campaign will officially kick off.

Note: Some aspects of this article are speculative. Hence, readers are advised to take every information with a pinch of salt.

Exploring the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 drip marketing campaign commencement date

Based on the schedules of previous drip marketing campaigns and a leak shared by Redditor u/Pap22, the one for Honkai Star Rail 3.7 is expected to begin on September 9, 2025, at 12:00 pm (UTC+8), during the second week of the month. Once it launches, HoYoverse will unveil a 5-star character along with their splash art.

Ad

Trending

Due to the timezone differences, the exact start dates will likely vary across regions. Check out the table below for localized timings.

Date Time Timezone September 8, 2025 9:00 pm Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7) September 9, 2025 6:00 am Central European Summer Time (UTC+2) September 9, 2025 12:00 pm China Standard Time (UTC+8)

Ad

What to expect from the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 drip marketing campaign

Konstantin ネイヤー @_hiragara_ [HSR 3.5+] Future chars Thx for repost #hsr #starrail #honkaistarrail #hysilens #cerydra

Ad

As mentioned earlier, HoYoverse will announce the character lineup for version 3.7 when the time comes. Players can expect a 5-star character reveal at the start of the drip marketing campaign. However, the chances of a 4-star unit being announced are extremely low.

According to leaked information shared on X by @hiragara, Cyrene will be introduced in Honkai Star Rail as a playable character. As of now, only a few unreleased Amphoreus units are remaining, so Cyrene is a strong candidate to be the featured new character in this patch, similar to how Rappa was the sole new unit in version 2.6.

Ad

Cyrene is expected to follow the Path of Remembrance and wield the Ice element.

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.