Honkai Star Rail 3.7-3.8 character leaks

Honkai Star Rail version 3.7 and 3.8 updates will not debut anytime soon. But reliable leaker Sakura Haven disclosed various details, primarily the characters, regarding these patches. While the version 3.6 characters have been announced, players are always eager to know about the upcoming units through leaks.In this article, we will take a look at the Honkai Star Rail version 3.7 and 3.8 character leaks.Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the patches. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.Exploring the Honkai Star Rail version 3.7 and 3.8 playable character leaksInformation regarding 3.7,3.8 characters and new event LC by Sakura haven byu/Quna_chan inHonkaiStarRail_leaksThe leak hints at the characters who will likely be playable during the upcoming Honkai Star Rail versions 3.7 and 3.8. According to the post, Cyrene will supposedly be released in HSR version 3.7. As for the v3.8 unit, it is said to be Constance, a member of the Annihilation Gang.While players could predict Cyrene's release in the upcoming patches, Constance, being another 5-star character who will likely be released soon, was not expected. Moreover, there is a chance of Screwllum finally getting released as a playable character, but the possibility is exceptionally low.Additionally, Constance is expected to be a dedicated support character for the Break Effect teams. Hence, she is expected to follow the Nihlity Path. As for Cyrene, she will likely be a support character, excelling in buffing her team members, unlike Constance. As per a previous leak, this Amphoreus unit is expected to tread on the Remembrance Path and wield the Ice Element.