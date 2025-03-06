Honkai Star Rail 3.8 leaks hint at Dahlia's release window

While players are waiting for Mydei’s release in this turn-based gacha title, a Honkai Star Rail 3.8 leak regarding Dahlia emerged online. This information comes as courtesy of a third-party leaker, Luna, later shared by Seele Leaks on their Telegram channel. Later, it was reposted on the HonkaiStarRail_Leaks subreddit page.

This article takes a look at the Honkai Star Rail 3.8 leak regarding Dahlia’s release window.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change without prior notice. Hence, readers are advised to take each speculation mentioned in the article with a pinch of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail 3.8 leak sheds some light on Dahlia’s release window

As mentioned, this piece of Honkai Star Rail 3.8 leak was posted on the Seele Leaks Telegram page and later got reposted on Reddit. According to the third-party information, Trailblazers can expect Dahlia’s to be released in version 3.8.

Previously, another leak that surfaced online showcased a character/banner roadmap from version 3.3 to 3.7. Now, this one suggests that Dahlia, also known as Constance, will likely be released in version 3.8. Besides this release window, very little information regarding the character is available online.

Dahlia, aka Constance, a member of the Annihilation Gang, was first introduced in a Myriad Celestia Trailer back in January 2024. The trailer also showcased other members of the group, such as Akash, Dubra, Caterina, and their leader, Duke Inferno.

Since they were revealed right before Planet of Festivities’ release, players speculated these characters would likely be added to the title’s character roster during the Penacony patches. However, they did not debut.

With this leak, players still waiting for the members of the Annihilation Gang’s release can rest easy knowing they will supposedly be released in future patches.

