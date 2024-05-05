Honkai Star Rail Firefly/Sam gameplay leaks: Combat and abilities animations

Firefly/Sam will make her debut in the Honkai Star Rail 2.3 banner, as revealed by HoYoverse officials in their recent drip marketing posts. She is expected to be a 5-star Fire DPS following the path of Destruction. With the upcoming version 2.2 livestream and patch update, Firefly Lover, a reliable source, has leaked gameplay footage demonstrating her combat abilities.

Players can see Firefly/Sam's skill and ultimate attack animations in this leaked footage. This article will cover the most recent leaks about Firefly or Sam's animation in Honkai Star Rail.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Take it with a grain of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail 2.3 leak showcases Firefly/Sam’s animations

As mentioned earlier, leaked gameplay footage from Firefly Lover showcases different combat animations for the upcoming 5-star character, Firefly/Sam. Most of the animation revolves around Sam punching, flying, and using swords in Honkai Star Rail.

When Firefly/Sam enters combat, you will control Sam to deal damage. For basic attacks, she lunges forward to punch the enemies.

The leaked footage has shown two variants of her skill animation. According to her beta kit, she is rumored to have a normal skill and an enhanced skill.

The first animation appears to be Sam's enhanced skill where she will lunge forward and swing her blades thrice, dealing damage to enemies. The other shows her normal skill, where she plunges at her enemies with a sidekick after jumping in the air.

In her ultimate animation, Sam seems to summon two blades and lunges toward the enemies. She then returns while performing additional sword slashes. The Reddit post embedded above has more leaked gameplay footage showing different angles and animations.

It is unclear what these are for without the proper kit description yet released.

More Honkai Star Rail leaks about Firefly/Sam

Official Firefly/Sam artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Apart from Firefly/Sam gameplay footage, her beta kit was leaked by Dimbreath. Based on kit leaks, her damage is scaled on both ATK and Break Effect (BE). She can put Fire weakness on any enemy and break toughness regardless of the enemy's element.

Firefly's ultimate allows her to enter a buffed state, enhancing her basic and skill, and also provides tons of buffs. Overall, Firefly/Sam appears to be a great pick for many in the community with her unique kit and character design. She is expected to debut in the version 2.3 update officially.

