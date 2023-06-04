Honkai Star Rail leak hints at now-cancelled character called Dracula

There have been plenty of leaks about Honkai Star Rail characters in recent days. Further, most of them have turned out to be true, which includes details about the version 1.1 banners. This could be the biggest reason the community has got excited about a new set of leaks that disclosed information about a character named Dracula. However, the speculations were debunked quite rapidly as it turns out that the rumors are far from true.

The leaks about Dracula emerged in early June and caught the community by surprise. There hadn’t been any mention or indication about it before the recent rumors. However, more clarity arrived soon, after which it was declared that the leaked character is likely to be canceled. While there’s still a chance for it to appear, it’s unlikely to happen anytime soon.

Honkai Star Rail could eventually get a character named Dracula

The clarifications about the supposed character appeared quickly on social media. Based on the explanations, two conclusions about Dracula and its possible future in Honkai Star Rail can be reached.

mai @seelerails_ "Dracula" may be part of the 30 characters Ubatcha mentioned BUT, Dracula has incomplete informations, so it may either NOT be a character, just a test kit or a very early development character. "Dracula" may be part of the 30 characters Ubatcha mentioned BUT, Dracula has incomplete informations, so it may either NOT be a character, just a test kit or a very early development character.

For one, it might have been a character that was initially designed for the game, but miHoYo decided otherwise. It’s common for the developer to design characters that might not make it to the final version.

The other interpretation could be that Dracula’s design is incomplete. The lack of information about any potential ability or its path shows that the character may also be a placeholder. However, this does raise a hope that it could eventually make it to Honkai Star Rail one day.

donut | E0S1 JING YUAN HAVER @ayatoloverr dracula update:



apparently dracula was created two years ago and hasn't been updated since! thank u uba for clarifying this <3 dracula update: apparently dracula was created two years ago and hasn't been updated since! thank u uba for clarifying this <3

Incidentally, miHoYo has a history of a canceled cast for its other projects – Honkai Impact 3rd and Genshin Impact. In fact, a character named Dracula already exists in the Hoyoverse.

Those who play Honkai Impact 3rd will know a female character named Vlad III Dracula. While she’s a stigmata, her buff is incredibly useful when applied properly. Moreover, she has a backstory of her own, so it’s clear that miHoYo paid a lot of thought while designing her.

This opens up the possibility for Dracula to appear in Honkai Star Rail. After all, the universe that the two games share is the same, although the story, content, and characters are completely different (except for Welt).

