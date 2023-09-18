Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at Dracula's rarity, Path, skills, and more

The name "Dracula" has surfaced on the internet and is tied to HoYoverse's Honkai Star Rail. As many might have already guessed, it indeed seems like the company is working on releasing a character with that name sometime in the future. Thankfully, those excited from the community can get an idea of the character's kit.

It should be noted that everything mentioned within the leaks is based on the rumors, as many are unsure whether Dracula will become playable. However, Honkai fans will be familiar with the name "Dracula" from Honkai Impact 3rd, as "her" artwork can be found in a stigmata set.

Here's a summary of everything known regarding the mysterious character, their kit, rarity, Path, and more.

Disclaimer: This article is based on rumors subject to change. Each speculation mentioned here should be taken with a grain of salt.

New leaks for Honkai Star Rail unveil 'Dracula' with kit and more

Based on the name, it should be obvious how Dracula's kit might work in the future of Honkai Star Rail. Regarding the Honkai Impact 3rd version, however, the three Stigmata of the Dracula set inflict bleeding on enemies and buff the wearer based on the bleed debuffs. Dracula in Honkai Star Rail seems to be along the same lines.

Dracula M Stigmata (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

As per leaks, Dracula has been rumored to be a 5-star Physical character associated with the Destruction Path. Here's a summarized list of the abilities that players might see:

Basic attack: Deals a percentage of damage based on the character's total ATK and inflicts the "Bludgeon" debuff.

Deals a percentage of damage based on the character's total ATK and inflicts the "Bludgeon" debuff. Skill: Consumes HP of allies and deals a percentage of damage based on the consumed HP to a single and adjacent enemy.

Consumes HP of allies and deals a percentage of damage based on the consumed HP to a single and adjacent enemy. Ultimate: Deals physical damage equal to a percentage of ATK stat, increasing damage taken by enemies. If the skill defeats a target, then the enemy with the least health will receive damage based on a percentage of HP.

Deals physical damage equal to a percentage of ATK stat, increasing damage taken by enemies. If the skill defeats a target, then the enemy with the least health will receive damage based on a percentage of HP. Talent: Marks any enemy with less than a percentage of health as "prey." Increases Dracula's attack damage and SPD if a "prey is present on the field.

The particular timeframe of Dracula's release remains unknown, as the community has a lot of revealed characters to get behind. Dracula, however, is the most interesting reveal, as HoYoverse is ready to implement one of the most notorious antagonists of the media in their game as a playable character.