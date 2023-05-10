Honkai Star Rail is the latest RPG from the developers of Genshin Impact, HoYoverse. The game features a vibrant cast of characters within a sci-fi setting, with new additions with every major version update. If recent leaks from Twitter user Mero are to be believed, the game could receive a new 5-star character soon. The leak details the debut of 5-star character Jingliu for Honkai Star Rail, set to be simultaneously released on all servers.

This article will provide information about the possible release of the hero and her kit.

New 5-star character Jingliu to be released soon in Honkai Star Rail

Jingliu is a 5-star Ice unit attuned to the Path of Destruction according to leaks. She fulfills the role of a DPS with the following attributes:

5-star, Ice unit

Follows the Path of Destruction

Feathered Frost : Jingliu’s first skill deals Ice damage to a single foe. The skill generates two stacks of New Moon when used.

: Jingliu’s first skill deals Ice damage to a single foe. The skill generates two stacks of New Moon when used. Moonlit River : The second skill deals AoE Ice damage while consuming two stacks of Moonlight in the process.

: The second skill deals AoE Ice damage while consuming two stacks of Moonlight in the process. Moonlit : Jingliu’s ultimate, which deals AoE Ice damage. Adds two stacks of Moonlight to Jingliu when in the Transcendence state. Two stacks of New Moon are generated instead if she is not in Transcendence.

: Jingliu’s ultimate, which deals AoE Ice damage. Adds two stacks of Moonlight to Jingliu when in the Transcendence state. Two stacks of New Moon are generated instead if she is not in Transcendence. Talent : Jingliu can enter the Transcendance state after accumulating 4 stacks of New Moon. In this state, she consumes part of her team's HP in addition to her own in order to buff her ATK stat. The Moonlit River skill is unlocked when in Transcendence via the transformation of New Moon. Additionally, at zero Moonlight stacks, her Mirror Stream leaves the Transcendence state.

: Jingliu can enter the Transcendance state after accumulating 4 stacks of New Moon. In this state, she consumes part of her team's HP in addition to her own in order to buff her ATK stat. The Moonlit River skill is unlocked when in Transcendence via the transformation of New Moon. Additionally, at zero Moonlight stacks, her Mirror Stream leaves the Transcendence state. Technique: Jingliu gains two stacks of New Moon at the start of a battle.

Much of Jingliu’s kit and its mechanisms are currently unknown. Her two-phased skill system and “Transcendence” states seem interesting, but it is unclear how well she will synergize with existing units.

Furthermore, the information is not shared by HoYoverse and is subject to change on release. Jingliu is expected to debut in Honkai Star Rail in future patches as a 5-star limited character. As such, players may want to save up Stellar Jades in preparation for her arrival.

Honkai Star Rail was released on March 26, 2023, on PC and mobile. The game has been met with tremendously positive reception worldwide, partly thanks to its free-to-play model.

