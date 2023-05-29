Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at new Echo of War mission that drops Trace upgrade materials

Recent rumors surrounding the in-game resources and Echo of War mode in Honkai Star Rail have fans excited. The latest information comes from reliable leaker HSR_Stuff, who posted about players getting a new enemy in the game. More interestingly, the rumored Lord Ravager Phantylia will drop some material that will let players upgrade the traces of their characters.

There has been a slight concern about the rate at which players can upgrade traces. The latter is an important element for any character in the game, and upgrading them is necessary for a smoother progression. However, some players believe that their current upgrade speed is a bit restrictive. If the latest rumor turns out to be true, it will ensure faster progression for all.

The Echoes of War game mode offers plenty of resources in Honkai Star Rail

As the rumor states, Lord Ravager Phantylia will be in the Echo of War game mode. This is expected as this particular mode includes all the main bosses. Players can fight these bosses and receive in-game resources, including Light Cones, trace upgrade materials, and more.

Lord Ravager Phantylia will drop an item for leveling up traces. The name of the Echo of War we are fighting Phantylia is called Scalegorge Waterscape.



The upcoming Echo of War mission, where Honkai Star Rail players will be able to encounter Phantylia, is rumored to be titled Scalegorge Waterscape. It remains to be seen when this mission is added to the game and what its in-game difficulty will be. The Echo of War game mode unlocks only after a certain stage, so beginners in Honkai Star Rail must first progress through the main campaign.

Moreover, many of these missions require characters to be level 42 or above. It's worth noting, however, that miHoYo hasn't officially confirmed this information, so readers should take it with a grain of salt.

How to upgrade traces in Honkai Star Rail

In the game, traces allows players to fortify the ability of any character. This is done in the form of upgrades that require certain resources. There are different ways of getting them, like completing Crimson Calyx. Some of these items can also be bought directly from the shop, while others must be earned from missions.

It's worth noting that trace upgrades are directly linked to a character's ascension level, so it's important to level them up first.

