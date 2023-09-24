Honkai Star Rail leaks point toward new 4-star character, Da Huo Ji heading to the game

Honkai Star Rail is the newest turn-based RPG from developer HoYoverse. The game has drawn in a huge following ever since its April 26, 2023 release, topping revenue and popularity charts across both Android and iOS platforms. The playerbase is on the constant lookout for additional information regarding the future of the game, with several leaks revealing upcoming events and characters.

To this extent, a rather recent leak has suggested the arrival of a 4-star character, Da Huo Ji, to Honkai Star Rail, sometime in the future. Readers can find a summary of the leak in the article below.

Da Huo Ji may be arriving as a 4-star character to Honkai Star Rail sometime in the future

The leak comes courtesy of Twitter/X user zaychi, and details the following characteristics of Da Huo Ji:

Rarity : 4-star.

: 4-star. Path : Path of The Abundance.

: Path of The Abundance. Type : Physical.

: Physical. Basic ATK : Deals Physical DMG to a single target, scaling off a certain percentage of Da Huo Ji’s own ATK stat.

: Deals Physical DMG to a single target, scaling off a certain percentage of Da Huo Ji’s own ATK stat. Skill : Restores a certain percentage of Energy points to the character/ally.

: Restores a certain percentage of Energy points to the character/ally. Ultimate : Restores HP to the party member with the lowest health, and deals Physical damage to a single target. Both these effects scale off Da Huo Ji’s ATK stat. Additionally, also has a chance to stun the enemy for a set number of turns.

: Restores HP to the party member with the lowest health, and deals Physical damage to a single target. Both these effects scale off Da Huo Ji’s ATK stat. Additionally, also has a chance to stun the enemy for a set number of turns. Talent: Using Technique will restore “energy overflow percent” into your own. The exact nature of this Talent is still unknown.

Keep in mind that the information above is subject to translation errors. Furthermore, this kit and character name are supplied by individuals unaffiliated with HoYoverse and are very likely to change on final release, or not be released at all.

No information has been provided regarding the availability of this unit, but players can expect them to arrive sometime after version 1.5 of Honkai Star Rail, provided HoYoverse teases the said character via an in-game event or Twitter post.

For more news and updates on Honkai Star Rail, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.