Like prior HoYoverse titles, Honkai Star Rail follows an incremental version update strategy. Each version brings with it new features and most importantly, new characters. A recent leak from Twitter user Mero (merlin_impact) has revealed details regarding the upcoming 4-star Quantum character, Lynx, the youngest sister of the Landau family from Jarilo-VI.

Lynx plays out as a support-based hybrid healer. Interested players can read on to learn more about her leaked kit and gameplay animations.

Lynx is a 4-star Quantum healer in Honkai Star Rail

The rather detailed leak, compiled from various sources on Reddit and Twitter, seemingly points towards Lynx being a “hybrid” healer. She follows the Path of The Abundance and uses an ice pickaxe to dish out Quantum damage to her foes.

Her Basic Attack deals single target damage that scales off her maximum HP, and her Skill can apply the “Excitement” status to a single ally. Allies boosted with the Excitement status have their maximum HP increased by a set percentage of Lynx’s own maximum HP.

Additionally, allies buffed with the Excitement status receive a higher chance of being targeted by the enemy - making her a great addition for tanks that do not have the Taunt ability.

Her Ultimate ability is incredibly potent and can remove all active debuffs on the party, and restores a set percentage of HP in the process. This is further complemented by her unique Talent, restoring HP during each turn to all allies. Allies buffed with Excitement receive additional healing.

Finally, her Technique can restore HP to the team off-field, scaling directly off a percentage of her own maximum HP. All of this is complemented by a set of adorable idle animations, which have been linked above for reference.

If these Honkai Star Rail leaks are to be believed, Lynx is shaping up to be a top-tier healer - rivalling the likes of Luocha and Bailu, despite being a 4-star character. Her Traces and Eidolons further augment her capabilities, adding in extra Speed and Healing prowess.

It should be noted that these leaks are provided from sources other than HoYoverse and are subject to change in the final version. Players can follow both Sportskeeda and Honkai Star Rail for further news and updates regarding the character and game.