Honkai Star Rail Raiden Mei leaks - Character art, abilities, Path, and more details

A recent Honkai Star Rail leak from Blednaya and Mero has showcased the character art of Raiden Mei, who is expected to be the next crossover unit in the franchise. Originally identified as the Herrscher of Thunder in Honkai Impact 3rd, Mei will likely retain her appearance and Lightning abilities after joining the astral adventure.

Although HoYoverse has previously rolled out crossover characters in their title, the rumor about the Herrscher has sent the entire community into a frenzy. This article outlines every bit of information available about Star Rail’s Raiden Mei.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers should take any speculation with a grain of salt.

Raiden Mei character art, element, and Path in Honkai Star Rail?

The link above showcases the leaked character art of Raiden Mei in Honkai Star Rail. It seems like the developers have upgraded her design without changing her overall aesthetic from Honkai Impact 3. She will have a tall female model with dark purple hair wielding a katana as her weapon of choice.

Her outfit comprises a mini skirt and top, along with a hair ornament. Her entire color palette primarily revolves around purple, black, white, and red.

That said, Mero has earlier reported Raiden Mei will be a 5-star unit from the Lightning element that follows the Hunt Path to unleash single-target damage. Additionally, she will be identified as Yayi after her crossover.

What are the abilities of Raiden Mei in Honkai Star Rail?

Listed below are all the expected abilities of Raiden Mei in Honkai Star Rail.

Skill : Deals Lightning DMG on an enemy and applies a mark that stacks up to three times. The effect increases her Skill damage for every stack.

: Deals Lightning DMG on an enemy and applies a mark that stacks up to three times. The effect increases her Skill damage for every stack. Enhanced Skill : Inflicts additional Lightning DMG and generates an extra stack on a marked enemy.

: Inflicts additional Lightning DMG and generates an extra stack on a marked enemy. Ultimate: Generates three Hunt marks that deal her ATK as Lightning DMG on an enemy. It also enhances her Skill until the end of the turn.

Generates three Hunt marks that deal her ATK as Lightning DMG on an enemy. It also enhances her Skill until the end of the turn. Talent : She immediately gains a Hunt mark when she is a target of an ally’s Skill, which stacks up to six times. If the Hunt mark is greater than or equal to three, her round will not end. Instead, the three stacks will get consumed, and her next attack will deal increased DMG.

: She immediately gains a Hunt mark when she is a target of an ally’s Skill, which stacks up to six times. If the Hunt mark is greater than or equal to three, her round will not end. Instead, the three stacks will get consumed, and her next attack will deal increased DMG. Technique: Upon attacking an enemy, she gains two Hunt marks at the beginning of the battle.

It is worth noting that her movesets are highly subject to change at any given time unless HoYoverse makes it official.