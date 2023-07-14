How does Honkai Star Rail connect into Honkai Impact 3rd?

Both Honkai Star Rail and Honkai Impact 3rd are free-to-play games from developer HoYoverse. Despite sharing the Honkai moniker and being released after Honkai Impact 3rd, Star Rail is not exactly a direct sequel. However, they are distantly related in terms of lore and characters.

Curious players can read further to learn more about the subtle connections between the two games.

Note: Major spoilers for both Honkai Impact 3rd and Honkai Star Rail will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

Honkai Star Rail is an offshoot of Honkai Impact 3rd, borrowing its characters and certain lore elements

While the two games have major distinctions, Honkai Star Rail does, in fact, borrow a lot from Honkai Impact 3rd. Despite these similarities, Star Rail is not considered a direct sequel to Honkai 3rd. The major points of interest are detailed below:

Welt

Welt is the major connection between the two Honkai games. In fact, the Welt Yang from Honkai 3rd is the same Welt players get to play and interact with in Star Rail. Welt left his original universe to join the Astral Express crew for reasons still unknown as of this writing. It is, however, heavily hinted at that his search for the “Sky People,” as mentioned during the events of A Post Honkai Odyssey, may have led him to the discovery of the Astral Express.

References to Welt’s past can be seen throughout the game, especially as depicted in his character splash art and during the events of Luocha’s character quest.

The Imaginary Tree

Honkai Impact 3rd introduced the concept of the “Imaginary Tree,” a tree-like structure that branches off into infinite parallel universes. The world of Genshin Impact has been confirmed to be a part of this Imaginary Tree, and it would not be entirely unexpected if the world of Star Rail were a part of it as well.

Hence, Star Rail can be considered a universe parallel to that of Honkai 3rd, having several similarities and differences.

The Sky People and Aeons

The ”Sky People” are a race of antagonistic cosmic beings who are said to bring destruction in their wake. They are simply the “Aeons” of Honkai Star Rail. Much like the Honkai, the aeons hold massive power and bring death and destruction, albeit on a cosmic scale this time around.

Another point to note is the Aeons are widely regarded as a mysterious, deity-like force – not unlike the Honkai, who is also said to have a collective consciousness.

Characters

Perhaps the most striking similarity between the two games is the characters shared between them. Characters like Himeko and Bronya look the same as their Honkai Impact 3rd counterparts, with their personalities and mannerisms intact. However, their origins are vastly different. A notable exception to this would be none other than Welt.

In conclusion, while Honkai Star Rail features several themes and attributes from Honkai Impact 3rd, it is not in any way directly related. The two games occur in separate universes, and the connections between the two are simply a nod by developer HoYoverse to curious players.

