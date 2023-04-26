3 hidden Genshin Impact references in Honkai Star Rail

Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail are both HoYoverse titles, with the latter housing several hidden references to the former. Players should know by now that Genshin Impact is one of the most popular video games of modern times and is unquestionably the developer's most successful title to date. Honkai Star Rail is the company's most recent project, so this game has had ample opportunity to include some interesting references to the other title that worth discussing below.

There are more than just three hidden secrets in the offering, but this article will highlight the most well-known ones discovered shortly after Honkai Star Rail's launch. Those who play both games are in for a treat if they know what's being referenced.

Three instances where Honkai Star Rail references Genshin Impact

1) Timmie and his pigeons

It is vital to mention that Natasha's List from the new title states "Timmy" rather than "Timmie." Nonetheless, an NPC in Genshin Impact named Timmie is always seen with some pigeons in Mondstadt and would be a child like the one described in the text shown above.

Many players often think he's obsessed with pigeons, which is also reflected in the Easter egg featured in the Reddit post. Unfortunately, for Timmy, there are no birds to be seen with like there were for Timmie, his Genshin Impact counterpart.

The Timmie from Mondstadt and his pigeons (Image via HoYoverse)

Somebody who hasn't played the older title would easily gloss over this reference since this text would just seem like a random aspect of world-building regarding the lack of birds in the Underground. Not to mention, Natasha's List is something many Trailblazers might skip through without putting much thought into it.

2) Wings of First Flight

Wings of First Flight is the first glider that Genshin Impact players can use. As a result, it's something that every Traveler should be able to recall. Gamers can always use a different glider skin if they want to, but the important thing to note is that practically everybody has Wings of First Flight.

HoYoverse's newest game also features this wind glider with its exact design. For reference, here is what Wings of First Flight looked like in its original game.

The default Wind Glider (Image via HoYoverse)

If you interact with the display featuring this wind glider in Honkai Star Rail, you should see some text stating:

"A pair of black feathered wings hovers in the air at about the height of a grown human, maintaining the appearance of flight. You imagine the figure of an adventurer flapping those wings and rising with the wind. You feel the wind - A warm and welcoming wind blows into your face, plays with the ends of your hair, and fills your body. The wind sends you to fly beyond mountain ranges and vast oceans. Behind you, windmills turn and pastoral hymns chime. Before you, shooting stars stream down and snow glitters...."

Continuing to describe the item, the text says:

"You open your eyes and wake from your imagination. The black feathered wings fly still, as if recounting a story, as if singing a whole world."

Unsurprisingly, this description references Genshin Impact's Mondstadt and the Traveler's whole story in that game. It is worth noting that the same room with the wind glider also includes a nod to Honkai Impact the 3rd, which is a broken Himeko's sword.

3) How about we explore the area ahead of us later?

This reference has actually been known since the Closed Beta Test. For those who don't know, if a player tries to interact with a Blockade line in Honkai Star Rail, they will get a message stating:

"For some reason, a sweet female voice pops into your head: "How about we explore the area ahead of us later?"

That's unquestionably referring to Paimon telling Genshin Impact players the exact same sentence within the quotation marks, as seen below.

This is what Honkai Star Rail is referencing with the previous Easter egg (Image via HoYoverse)

Paimon has a "sweet female voice" and always says this message when Travelers try to go out of bounds. Unfortunately, for some players, they don't actually hear her say it in Honkai Star Rail since it's just a bunch of text in that game.

Poll : 0 votes